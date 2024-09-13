Giants receiver Malik Nabers practices and avoids the injury report for the Commanders game

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Malik Nabers practiced with the New York Giants on Friday, and the rookie receiver was not listed on the team's injury report for this weekend's game with the Washington Commanders.

Nabers, the sixth-overall pick in the NFL draft, showed up on the injury report on Thursday after experiencing an issue with his knee. The team said he was limited at practice.

Coach Brian Daboll was not concerned about the injury before practice Friday and said Nabers was going to play in the NFC East game at Washington.

"We’ll see how he feels when he gets out here, but no concern. He’ll be ready to play,” Daboll said before practice.

Nabers led New York with five catches for 66 yards in a 28-6 loss to Minnesota in the season opener.

Wide receiver Darius Slayton also practiced fully and was removed from the NFL concussion protocol after being examined by an independent neurological consultant. He probably will be a game-time decision on Sunday.

The Giants said cornerback Nick McCloud (knee), rookie inside linebacker Darius Muasau (knee) and wide receiver/return specialist Gunner Olszewski will not play in the game against Washington.

