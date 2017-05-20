Giants rally to beat Cardinals 6-5

San Francisco Giants' Brandon Crawford, right, and Brandon Belt celebrate after scoring on a double by Eduardo Nunez during the ninth inning of a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals on Friday, May 19, 2017, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

ST. LOUIS (AP) -- Eduardo Nunez doubled in two runs in the ninth inning and the San Francisco Giants rallied to defeat the St. Louis Cardinals 6-5 on Friday night.

The win improves the Giants to 7-15 away from San Francisco. They have won six of seven overall.

The Cardinals dropped their third straight and fourth of six. It's their fourth three-game skid of the season.

Bryan Morris (2-0) pitched a perfect eighth inning, striking out two, to pick up the victory. Mark Melancon earned his seventh save.

The Giants scored twice off Cardinals closer Seung Hwan Oh (0-2) in the ninth to take the lead. It was Oh's second blown save of the year.

Brandon Belt and Brandon Crawford singled ahead of Nunez, who hit his 10th double of the season to left center.

It was a back and forth game with the Giants overcoming a 2-0 deficit with a three-run seventh. Dexter Fowler replied with a three-run home run in the bottom of the inning but the Giants scored once in the eighth and won it in the ninth.

Giants starter Matt Moore entered with a 10.50 ERA in four road games, but went six innings and gave up two runs and five hits. He walked three and struck out five.

Michael Wacha got his first start in 11 days. He allowed four hits over six innings, struck out five and walked three.

EARLY EXIT: St. Louis manager Mike Matheny was ejected during the seventh inning. He yelled at home plate umpire Nic Lentz as he removed reliever Matt Bowman and as he left he was tossed. It was Matheny's second ejection of the season.

CELEBRITY SIGHTINGS: Missouri Gov. Eric Grietens and University of Illinois football coach Lovie Smith were both in attendance.

HOLY MATRIMONY: Giants RHP Cory Gearrin got married at San Francisco city hall Thursday afternoon to Maddi Reynolds. Gearrin arrived early Friday morning to join his team.

ROSTER MOVE: The Cardinals recalled IF Jhonny Peralta (upper respiratory condition) from the 10-day DL and optioned rookie Magneuris Sierra to Double-A Springfield. Peralta singled as a pinch hitter in the seventh.

TRAINERS ROOM

Giants: IF Conor Gillaspie (back spasms) began a rehab assignment Friday with Triple-A Sacramento.

Cardinals: OF Stephen Piscotty (hamstring strain) was removed from a rehab assignment game Thursday after two innings as a precaution after he tweaked his knee. He was projected to rejoin St. Louis this weekend.

UP NEXT

Giants: Jeff Samardzija (1-5, 5.26) is looking for his second consecutive victory after dropping his first five decisions, including his first four starts.

Cardinals: Carlos Martinez (3-3, 3.88) has won his last three starts after beginning the season 0-3.

