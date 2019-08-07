Giants’ QB plan in preseason opener will ‘reveal itself,’ Pat Shurmur says

Giants coach Pat Shurmur said New York's quarterback plan will "reveal itself" when his team takes the field for its preseason opener against the Jets.

While Shurmur wouldn't give too many details as to who will start Thursday, he hinted at his plan for rookie Daniel Jones, the No. 6 overall 2019 draft pick out of Duke, and said there's a possibility he will start over veteran Eli Manning.

“He’s a guy that will play,” Shurmur said (per the team's official website). “I can tell you that for sure.

“The preseason games are very important, especially for the quarterback to be able to go out there. It’s the next real step in his process, so to speak. We’re looking forward to seeing him go out and execute.”

Pat Shurmur on how Eli Manning is throwing the ball. pic.twitter.com/LEfEmLF8Vi — Big Blue View (@bigblueview) August 1, 2019

Jones said he's "excited" for his preseason debut and is ready for whatever comes his way. He explained his goals in the preseason are similar to what he hopes to accomplish during the regular season.

"I think first and foremost score points," Jones said. "Move the offense down field and score points. I think that's always the goal. Other than that, executing consistently, keeping the ball moving forward, not hurting ourselves, and executing what we have on offense. Doing that, taking care of the ball — if we're scoring points, moving the ball, I think we'll feel good about we we'll do."

Daniel Jones, Pat Shurmur, and Dexter Lawrence are all looking forward to Thursday's preseason debut:

— Ralph Vacchiano (@RVacchianoSNY) August 6, 2019

The Giants' open the preseason at home with kickoff set for 7 p.m. ET on Thursday.