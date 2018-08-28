Giants' Posey undergoes hip surgery

San Francisco Giants catcher Buster Posey underwent season-ending right hip surgery Monday, as scheduled.

The operation, performed by Dr. Marc J. Philippon, in Vail, Colo., repaired a torn labrum and addressed a hip impingement, the Giants announced.

While the team did not specify a timetable for Posey's return, the former National League MVP said last week that he hoped to be ready for the season opener next year. He acknowledged that he might miss most or all of spring training, though.

The 31-year-old veteran finishes this year with a .284 average, a .359 on-base percentage, a .382 slugging percentage, five homers and 41 RBIs in 448 plate appearances. The hip ailment is believed to have contributed to his disappointing power figures.

In 10 major league seasons, all with the Giants, Posey has a career .306/.375/.465 batting line with 133 homers and 635 RBIs in 1,144 games. A six-time All-Star, he was the 2010 NL Rookie of the Year and the 2012 NL MVP. He helped guide San Francisco to World Series championships in 2010, 2012 and 2014.

With Posey going on the disabled list Sunday, Nick Hundley is now the Giants' regular catcher. Aramis Garcia, a 25-year-old who has yet to make his major league debut, was promoted from the minors to serve as Hundley's backup.

