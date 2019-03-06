Giants OF Cameron Maybin arrested on DUI charge at spring training

Cameron Maybin was arrested on a DUI charge after having five “pretty big” glasses of wine, according to police. (Getty)

San Francisco Giants outfielder Cameron Maybin was arrested on DUI charges in Scottsdale, Arizona, early Friday, police confirmed to the San Francisco Chronicle.

Police say that Maybin, 31, swerved while driving 55 mph in a 35 mph zone around 2 a.m. Maybin tested for a blood alcohol level of .142 where the legal limit is .08, according to police.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Maybin drank 5 ‘pretty big’ glasses of wine

Maybin had bloodshot eyes and smelled of alcohol after consuming five “pretty big” glasses of wine, according the the police report.

"We are aware of and monitoring the situation,” the Giants noted in a statement. “We do not have any further comment at this time."

The 12-year major league veteran is in his first season with the Giants. He signed a one-year, $1.75 million minor league deal with the team in February. He had his first two hits of spring training Monday after starting 0-for-16, according to The Chronicle.

More from Yahoo Sports:



