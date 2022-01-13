Giants interview Chiefs' Poles, Cards' Harris for GM job

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — The New York Giants interviewed Quentin Harris of the Arizona Cardinals and Ryan Poles of the Kansas City Chiefs for their general manager's job.

Co-owners John Mara and Steve Tisch and senior vice president of player personnel Chris Mara, the owner's brother, met with Harris and Poles on Thursday by videoconference.

The Giants have now spoken with four men over the past two days. They interviewed Bills assistant general manager Joe Schoen and Cardinals vice president of pro personnel Adrian Wilson on Wednesday.

Harris is the Cardinals' vice president of player personnel, while Poles has the title of chief executive director of player personnel with Kansas City.

Giants general manager Dave Gettleman retired Monday. The team posted a 19-46 record in his four years as GM. The team fired coach Joe Judge the following day.

Harris has spent the past 14 years with the Cardinals. A former Arizona and Denver defensive back, he worked a year for the Broncos as a scout before joining the Cardinals. In his current position, he works with general manager Steve Keim managing the college and pro personnel departments.

Poles joined the Chiefs in 2009 as a player personnel assistant. He served in the scouting department from 2010-18 before returning to the personnel department. He is a former offensive lineman who blocked for Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan at Boston College.

The Giants plan to interviews two members of the Tennessee Titans' front office on Friday. They will talk with Ryan Cowden, the vice president of player personnel, and Monti Ossenfort, the director of player personnel.

The team plans to interview Baltimore Ravens director of player personnel Joe Hortiz on Saturday.

The remaining two candidates are with the San Francisco 49ers, who have a playoff game on Sunday against Dallas. They are assistant general manager Adam Peters and director of player personnel Ran Carthon, the son of former Giants fullback Maurice Carthon.

Tom Canavan, The Associated Press

