Giants interview 2 members of Titans staff for vacant GM job

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — The New York Giants have interviewed two members of the Tennessee Titans' front office for their vacant general manager's job.

Co-owners John Mara and Steve Tisch and senior vice president of player personnel Chris Mara, the owner’s brother, spoke with Ryan Cowden and Monti Ossenfort on Friday by videoconference. Cowden is the Titans' vice president of player personnel and Ossenfort is in his second year as Tennessee's director of player personnel.

The Giants have now spoken with six men over the past three days about the opening created earlier this week when Dave Gettleman retired after New York went 4-13 this past season.

The Giants also have interviewed Bills assistant general manager Joe Schoen, Cardinals vice president of pro personnel Adrian Wilson on Wednesday, and Quentin Harris, Arizona's vice president of player personnel, and Ryan Poles, the Chiefs chief executive director of player personnel, on Thursday.

Cowden, 43, is in his 22nd year in the NFL, the past six with the Titans, the No. 1 seed in the AFC playoffs. He oversees all areas of Tennessee’s scouting department, both college and pro.

Before coming to Tennessee, the 43-year-old Ossenfort spent 14 years with the New England Patriots, the last six as the organization’s director of college scouting.

Gettleman, 70, saw the Giants post a 19-46 record in his four years as GM. The team fired coach Joe Judge on Tuesday after he had a 10-23 mark in two seasons.

The Giants plan to interview Baltimore Ravens director of player personnel Joe Hortiz on Saturday. The interviews will continue Monday when San Francisco 49ers' assistant general manager Adam Peters and director of player personnel Ran Carthon are interviewed.

