Giants' Holland apologizes for use of mock Asian accent on TV

San Francisco Giants left-hander Derek Holland issued an apology Thursday after speaking in a mock Asian accent in an appearance on the MLB Network program "Intentional Talk" a day earlier.

Holland on Wednesday attempted a skit on the show where Giants massage therapist Haro Ogawa was his "hype man." During the interview, Holland spoke in the mock accent.

As criticism for the skit circulated through social media, the Giants addressed it in a statement to Deadspin:

"The Giants organization does not condone that type of behavior in any way. We spoke to Derek regarding his interview yesterday and he completely understands the severity of the situation and apologizes if it offended anyone."

Holland then personally addressed the issue prior to the Giants' afternoon game against the New York Mets.

"I want to make sure it's clear that was all on me," Holland told reporters. "Now it's become a distraction to the team. I don't want that. I don't want to have offended anybody."

Holland said he also apologized to Ogawa and another Asian team employee for the skit.

"They understand we were just doing a bit but it was too far," he said. "With that, I want to make sure that everybody understands that those were not the intentions. ...

"I apologize for what I have done. Whatever I have to do to take care of the situation, I will do it."

Holland, 31, is in his first season with the Giants after nine years spent between the Texas Rangers and Chicago White Sox.

