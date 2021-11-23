Giants fire offensive coordinator Jason Garrett after 26 games

The New York Giants announced on Tuesday that they've fired offensive coordinator Jason Garrett.

Jason Garrett has been relieved of his duties as offensive coordinator. — New York Giants (@Giants) November 23, 2021

This personnel move comes the day after the Giants got pasted by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday Night Football, losing 30-10. Garrett, who previously spent nine seasons as head coach of the Dallas Cowboys, was hired before the 2020 season and spent 26 games as offensive coordinator under head coach Joe Judge (who also might want to start spiffing up his resume).

Garrett's tenure as offensive coordinator wasn't filled with shining moments, at least not for the Giants. Other teams certainly built up their highlight reels when they played them. One play from Monday night's blowout is the perfect example. Quarterback Daniel Jones threw the ball directly to Tampa tackle Steve McLendon, marking the 35-year-old's first NFL interception.

In retrospect, that play may have led directly to Garrett's firing, though there were plenty of other reasons to have kicked him and his clipboard to the curb.

Under Garrett, the Giants offense ranked:

20th in yards per carry

28th in yards per pass attempt

28th in yards per play

30th in points scored https://t.co/pq4kH3Wfut — ProFootballReference (@pfref) November 23, 2021

Here's one more: in Garrett's 26 games as OC, the Giants scored 30 points just once.

Story continues

Those truly horrendous stats weren't the only thing indicating that Garrett might be fired sooner rather than later. After the Giants' loss on Monday night, Judge was asked directly if Garrett would remain the team's offensive coordinator. His response?

"I'm not going to go into it right now," Judge said via ESPN.

To no one's surprise, Garrett is looking for a new job less than 24 hours later.