Giants finally release CB James Bradberry, who should have multiple suitors

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Eric Edholm
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • New York Giants
    New York Giants
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • James Bradberry
    James Bradberry
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

The New York Giants reportedly have released cornerback James Bradberry, a long-anticipated move that will help the team's financial situation while thinning out the secondary.

Bradberry, 28, was signed by the Giants to a three-year, $45 million deal in 2020 by former GM Dave Gettleman, who drafted Bradberry with the Carolina Panthers. Although Bradberry twice adjusted his contract to give the team salary-cap relief the past two years, he was slated to hit the cap this season for $21.9 million.

In a snapshot of the Gettleman era, Bradberry was among his best acquisitions — and it still only helped the team for two losing seasons.

New Giants GM Joe Schoen resisted cutting Bradberry at the start of the league year in March. The hope was that a trade would materialize, but it never did. Not cutting Bradberry back in March cost the Giants about $2 million in cap relief for 2022.

Even so, there should be interest in Bradberry now that he's hit the open market. Schoen has said that the Giants had a few potential trade scenarios worked out with other teams, but the sides could not agree on how to handle Bradberry's contract.

The Giants cut cornerback James Bradberry for salary-cap savings, and he should have a fairly robust market. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images)
The Giants cut cornerback James Bradberry for salary-cap savings, and he should have a fairly robust market. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images)

Over the past two seasons, Bradberry intercepted seven passes and defended 35 passes. He made the Pro Bowl in 2020 and has been very durable, missing only two games over the past five seasons combined.

The Giants remain short-handed at cornerback, although Adoree' Jackson and 2021 third-rounder Aaron Robinson are likely candidates to take the starting spots on the outside. After signing their draft class, the Giants will be fairly tight against the cap and might only have between $2 million and $3 million to explore free-agent possibilities at the position.

It's not yet known if Bradberry was designated as a post-June 1 release; if so, the team could save another $1.5 million against the cap this year.

Which teams might pursue James Bradberry now

Even though a trade never worked out, Bradberry should receive several calls now.

Among the potential teams that could target Bradberry now, the Las Vegas Raiders certainly come to mind. Bradberry had success the past two seasons — even while the Giants struggled — under former coordinator Patrick Graham, who now holds that title in Vegas under new head coach Josh McDaniels.

Another possibility is the Texans. They reportedly were one of the teams that had inquired about Bradberry's availability this offseason, although the team did draft LSU's Derek Stingley Jr. No. 3 overall last week.

The Philadelphia Eagles, Pittsburgh Steelers, Kansas City Chiefs and Cincinnati Bengals are other teams that reportedly have shown interest and could attempt to sign Bradberry. That said, it's worth noting that the Chiefs and Bengals did spend higher draft picks on defensive backs last week.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Surveillance footage shows Alabama corrections officer Vicky White at hotel hours before prison break

    Corrections officer Vicky White stayed at the Quality Inn for two nights prior to vanishing with inmate Casey Cole White

  • Should the Chiefs sign cornerback James Bradberry, who was cut by Giants? Vote now

    The Giants cornerback, who was released for financial not performance reasons, has been linked to the Chiefs.

  • Gavin Greene guided by late dad's memory as tryout with Jets

    Gavin Greene always imagined celebrating this moment with his famous father by his side. Kevin Greene is still there, though — forever — as the late Pro Football Hall of Famer's son pursues his NFL dream as a tryout player with the New York Jets. Kevin Greene was one of the greatest pass rushers in NFL history and one of the league's most popular players during a 15-year career that took him from Los Angeles with the Rams to Pittsburgh, Carolina, San Francisco and back to Carolina before he ended up in Canton, Ohio, in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

  • Pens chase Shesterkin again, topple Rangers 7-2 for 3-1 lead

    PITTSBURGH (AP) — Sidney Crosby had a goal and three assists to become the sixth player in NHL history to reach 200 career playoff points and the Pittsburgh Penguins throttled the New York Rangers 7-2 on Monday night to take a 3-1 lead in their Eastern Conference first-round series. Jake Guentzel scored for the fourth consecutive game and Jeff Carter, Danton Heinen, Mark Friedman and Mike Matheson also beat Igor Shesterkin as the Penguins chased the Vezina Trophy favorite for the second time in

  • Evan McPherson throws out first pitch at Reds game

    Bengals kicker Evan McPherson threw out the first pitch at Monday's Reds game

  • Selling Sunset's Amanza Smith Speaks Out (Again) on Zac Efron Dating Rumors

    Selling Sunset's Amanza Smith has responded to rumours that she's dating Zac Efron, after the pair were pictured together in December.

  • Ottawa Senators part ways with vice president of player development Pierre McGuire

    OTTAWA — The Ottawa Senators have relieved Pierre McGuire of his duties as the team's senior vice president of player development after less than a year on the job. McGuire was hired by the Senators last July following a 13-year run as an analyst on NBC hockey broadcasts. The Senators confirmed McGuire's departure on Monday with a brief statement. "We thank Pierre for his contributions and wish him the best in his future endeavours," the team said. McGuire, who also had broadcast stints with TSN

  • The Live-Action ‘Ahsoka’ Series Began Filming Today

    Starring Rosario Dawson and Hayden Christiansen, the Disney+ show will follow the former Padawan of Darth Vader in her hunt for Jedi Ezra Bridger.

  • Dodgers vs. Cubs Highlights

    Bellinger records three hits in Dodgers' 7-1 win

  • Ex-Rams, Patriots running back Sony Michel joining crowded Dolphins backfield

    Sony Michel is joining a Miami Dolphins backfield that already includes Raheem Mostert, Chase Edmonds, Myles Gaskin and Salvon Ahmed.

  • Cubs scratch RHP Marcus Stroman, put him on IL

    The Chicago Cubs scratched Marcus Stroman for Sunday night's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers, and then lost Justin Steele to a left hand injury. Stroman was placed on the injured list without a designation, likely meaning the right-hander was shelved by a COVID-19-related issue. Stroman pitched seven sparkling innings in a 2-0 victory at Milwaukee last weekend.

  • Omar Narváez's solo home run

    Omar Narváez crushes a solo home run to right-center field, extending the Brewers' lead to 3-1 in the top of the 5th inning

  • Poll: Majority Of Americans Want Federal Law Making Abortion Legal Across U.S.

    And 64% of those surveyed want to keep Roe v. Wade intact, a CBS News and YouGov survey found.

  • Chad Pinder's RBI single

    Chad Pinder hits a single to left field and Sean Murphy scores, giving the A's a 2-0 lead in the 4th inning

  • State of Mississippi sues Brett Favre, three former pro wrestlers over misspent welfare dollars

    the lawsuit says the defendants "squandered'" more than $20 million in money from the Temporary Assistance for Needy Families anti-poverty program.

  • Swollen eye sidelines Avs goalie Darcy Kuemper for Game 4

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Darcy Kuemper will sit out Game 4 on Monday night with the Colorado goaltender's right eye still swollen from being poked by a stick through his mask. Avalanche coach Jared Bednar said Pavel Francouz, who made 18 saves in nearly 41 minutes coming off the bench in relief on Saturday, will start against Nashville. Justus Annunen, recalled from Colorado's AHL affiliate, will back up Francouz. The Avalanche, up 3-0, can clinch this best-of-seven, first-round Western Conferenc

  • Hydro-Québec to challenge referendum that quashed power line through Maine

    Hydro-Québec will be mounting a last-ditch effort to try to save a controversial transmission line project in Maine's highest court Tuesday. Maine residents quashed the project after 59 per cent voted to ban the construction of the 233-kilometre hydro corridor in a referendum last November. The project, known as the New England Clean Energy Connect Transmission LLC (NECEC), has been on hold since the historic vote, at the request of Maine's governor. Now, the Maine Supreme Judicial Court will he

  • AZ water future uncertain as leaders deal with severe shortages on Colorado River

    AZ water future uncertain as leaders deal with severe shortages on Colorado River

  • Senators contingent headlines Canada roster for world championship

    CALGARY — The Ottawa Senators will be well-represented when Canada competes at the upcoming 2022 World Hockey Championship. Senators forward Drake Batherson and defencemen Thomas Chabot and Nick Holden were named to the team's 24-player roster released Monday by Hockey Canada. The Ottawa trio will join Senators head coach D.J. Smith, who is an assistant on Claude Julien's staff for the tournament that kicks off Friday in Tampere and Helsinki, Finland. The New Jersey Devils also have three player

  • Married coaches Priestman, Humphries balance hectic work-life schedule in pursuit of World Cup

    Coaching is a family affair for Emma Humphries and Bev Priestman, who are both trying to guide their respective Canadian women's teams to World Cups. After winning gold at the Tokyo Olympics, Priestman's senior team will compete in this summer's CONCACAF championship in Mexico, which serves as the qualifiers for next year's FIFA World Cup in Australia and New Zealand. Not to be outdone is her wife, Humphries, who coaches Canada's under-17 side, which is a victory away from qualifying for the 202