Giants fans beg John Mara to 'fix this dumpster fire' with airplane message

New York Giants fans let team owner John Mara know that they are fed up with the franchise's recent performance ahead of his team's Week 14 matchup against the New Orleans Saints.

Before the game, a plane was seen circling MetLife Stadium with a banner attached to the back of it. The message it displayed was loud and clear.

"Mr. Mara enough," the banner read. "Plz fix this dumpster fire."

Circling MetLife stadium:



“Mr. Mara enough - Plz fix this dumpster fire” pic.twitter.com/gmI4ajWK0C — Charlotte Carroll (@charlottecrrll) December 8, 2024

The Giants have been one of the NFL's worst teams in 2024, and are in the running to land the No. 1 pick in the 2025 NFL draft.

This bottom-barrel result comes amid an eight-year span during which the Giants have posted just one winning season. That came under Brian Daboll's watch in 2022, but the coach's struggles since then (8-21 record in 29 games) have led to questions surrounding whether he is the right man to lead New York moving forward.

2025 NFL MOCK DRAFT: How high can elite RB Ashton Jeanty go in first round?

Mara was steadfast earlier in the season that he wasn't planning to fire Daboll or general manager Joe Schoen despite the team's issues. He wants more consistency in leadership after cycling through four full-time coaches and one interim since 2017.

"Obviously, we're all very disappointed with where we are right now," Mara said on Oct. 27 at the debut of an NFL Films production about his father, Wellington Mara, per CBS Sports. "But I'm going to say one thing: We are not making any changes this season and I do not anticipate making any changes in the offseason either."

It isn't clear whether Mara's opinion has changed since then, but it will be interesting to see if Sunday's plea from his fan base will sway him in a different direction.

Meanwhile, Daboll was asked about the banner during his postgame news conference after the Giants' loss to the Saints. The Giants coach said that he didn't see it but acknowledged that he understood its sentiment.

“Look, we’ve won two games," Daboll said. "I’m not happy either."

"I’m disappointed we have two wins," he added. "We’re just gonna keep on grinding out and keep developing these young players and get ready to play a great team next week."

The Giants lost to the Saints, 14-11, to fall to 2-11.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Giants airplane message: Fans beg John Mara to fix 'dumpster fire'