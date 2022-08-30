Giants cut Webb, Bachman - Jones, Saquon among 10 captains

  • New York Giants running back Sandro Platzgummer (34) runs the ball in the second half of a preseason NFL football game against the New York Jets, Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
    1/5

    Giants Jets Football

    New York Giants running back Sandro Platzgummer (34) runs the ball in the second half of a preseason NFL football game against the New York Jets, Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • New York Giants tight end Austin Allen (46) celebrates scoring a touchdown in the second half of a preseason NFL football game against the New York Jets, Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/John Munson)
    2/5

    Giants Jets Football

    New York Giants tight end Austin Allen (46) celebrates scoring a touchdown in the second half of a preseason NFL football game against the New York Jets, Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/John Munson)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • New York Giants wide receiver Alex Bachman (81) runs against New York Jets cornerback Isaiah Dunn (27) in the second half of a preseason NFL football game, Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/John Munson)
    3/5

    Giants Jets Football

    New York Giants wide receiver Alex Bachman (81) runs against New York Jets cornerback Isaiah Dunn (27) in the second half of a preseason NFL football game, Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/John Munson)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • New York Giants quarterback Tyrod Taylor (2) passes before taking a hard hit from New York Jets defensive end Micheal Clemons (72) in the first half of a preseason NFL football game, Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
    4/5

    Giants Jets Football

    New York Giants quarterback Tyrod Taylor (2) passes before taking a hard hit from New York Jets defensive end Micheal Clemons (72) in the first half of a preseason NFL football game, Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll works the sidelines in the first half of a preseason NFL football game against the New York Jets, Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/John Munson)
    5/5

    Giants Jets Football

    New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll works the sidelines in the first half of a preseason NFL football game against the New York Jets, Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/John Munson)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
New York Giants running back Sandro Platzgummer (34) runs the ball in the second half of a preseason NFL football game against the New York Jets, Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
New York Giants tight end Austin Allen (46) celebrates scoring a touchdown in the second half of a preseason NFL football game against the New York Jets, Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/John Munson)
New York Giants wide receiver Alex Bachman (81) runs against New York Jets cornerback Isaiah Dunn (27) in the second half of a preseason NFL football game, Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/John Munson)
New York Giants quarterback Tyrod Taylor (2) passes before taking a hard hit from New York Jets defensive end Micheal Clemons (72) in the first half of a preseason NFL football game, Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll works the sidelines in the first half of a preseason NFL football game against the New York Jets, Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/John Munson)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
TOM CANAVAN
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • New York Giants
    New York Giants
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Alex Bachman
    Alex Bachman
    American football wide receiver
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Brian Daboll
    American football coach
  • Jalyn Holmes
    Jalyn Holmes
    NFL defensive tackle
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Julian Love
    Julian Love
    American football player
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Khalil Dorsey
    Khalil Dorsey
    American football player
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Saquon Barkley
    Saquon Barkley
    American football running back
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Graham Gano
    Graham Gano
    Player of American football
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — The New York Giants said good-byes to a lot of players for now as the team reached its 53-man roster list Tuesday. More changes are in store over the next few days.

There weren't any major srprises in the 20 moves that featured third-string quarterback Davis Webb and receiver Alex Bachman being cut.

Both had good camps in Brian Daboll's first preseason season as coach. Webb was 60 of 81 for 457 yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions. Bachman had 19 catches for 166 yards and two touchdowns.

Webb had his contract terminated along with four other fellow veterans — wide receiver C.J. Board, defensive lineman Jalyn Holmes, and offensive linemen Jamil Douglas and Will Holden.

Bachman was waived along with fellow receiver Jaylon Moore, running back Jashaun Corbin, offensive linemen Garrett McGhin and Roy Mbaeteka, defensive backs Darren Evans, Zyon Gilbert, Trent Thompson, Nate Meadows, Khalil Dorsey and Harrison Hand, defensive linemen David Moa and Ryder Anderson, linebacker Quincy Roche, and tight end Austin Allen.

The Giants are coming off a 4-13 season and there is a major gap between their starters and the backups. General manager Joe Schoen and Daboll are sure to scour the waiver wire and make roster changes to add more depth. Each move will require a corresponding cut, which means players on the 53-man roster Tuesday may not be there on Wednesday.

New York only has three safeties on its roster and their tight end ranks are inexperienced. Expect moves there.

The Giants can also start assembling their 16-man practice squad on Wedesday. Many are expected to be in the group New York cut Tuesday.

The main theme on Tuesday was change. For most players their relationships with those cut could be ending. Safety Julian Love called it one of the saddest days in football.

“It’s a weird day, a lot of stuff going on, and so with all of that we had to keep the main thing the main thing,” said Love, a four-year veteran. “We got a game to play in two weeks and we got to give them a win in two weeks. And so with all those emotions, you got to lock in and execute when you’re on the field.”

Daboll disclosed the players elected 10 captains for the season, including Love, who starts on defense and plays on all the special teams. Also elected were quarterback Daniel Jones, running back Saquon Barkley, offensive tackle Andrew Thomas, defensive linemen Leonard Williams and Dexter Lawrence, safety Xavier McKinney, placekicker Graham Gano, snapper Casey Kreiter, and special teams player Cam Brown.

Daboll plans to meet with them weekly and said three or four will go out for the coin flip before regular-season games.

McKinney, Thomas and Brown are only in their third seasons in the NFL.

The release of Webb leaves the Giants with Jones and Tyrod Taylor at quarterback.

After the team failed to pick up the fifth-year option on his rookie contract, Jones has overcome tight scrutiny to keep his starting job.

“I think getting to football and getting to playing real games, I think is certainly something we all look forward to," said Jones, who was 20 of 26 for 185 yards and an interception in two brief appearances. "There’s been certainly a lot going on and my approach has been the same day in and day out, how I approach practice and each situation.”

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Women's professional hockey growing in North America, but in parallel universes

    Women's professional hockey is expanding in North America, but remains divided. The Professional Women's Hockey Players' Association (PWHPA) possessing the bulk of player star power in Canada and the United States has a league in development with Billie Jean King and Mark Walter, co-owner of the Los Angeles Dodgers, as potential backers. The Premier Hockey Federation increasing salaries and teams in North America in its eighth season, and recruiting recognizable names in Canadian hockey into man

  • Ohtani, Angels blank frustrated Blue Jays 2-0

    TORONTO — Shohei Ohtani refused to allow the good vibrations from the 30th reunion of the 1992 World Series champion Toronto Blue Jays to mushroom to the current club on Saturday. The Los Angeles Angels ace starter surrendered only two hits, striking out nine with only one walk in a masterful season-high 109-pitch, seven-inning performance for a 2-0 victory. Ohtani versus Blue Jays ace Alek Manoah, plus the reunion, provided quite the atmosphere. Joe Carter, Dave Winfield, Dave Stieb, manager Ci

  • McIlroy storms from 6 back to win FedEx Cup and $18 million

    ATLANTA (AP) — Rory McIlroy, the strongest voice for the PGA Tour in a tumultuous year, had the final say with his clubs Sunday when he rallied from six shots behind to win the Tour Championship and capture the FedEx Cup for the third time. McIlroy won $18 million, pushing his PGA Tour earnings to over $26 million for the season. He closed with a 4-under 66 to overtake Masters champion Scottie Scheffler, who made only one birdie in a 73. Scheffler was hoping to cap off the best year in golf with

  • Canada's rugby women whip Wales 31-3 in exhibition match on home soil

    HALIFAX — Canada’s senior women’s 15s marked their final warm-up test match on home soil before the Rugby World Cup with a 31-3 win over Wales at the Wanderers Grounds on Saturday. Tries from Paige Farries (2), Fabiola Forteza, Maddy Grant and Justine Pelletier — as well as a string of successful conversions from a combination of Brianna Miller and captain Sophie de Goede — were enough to seal the victory. “I think the girls reacted well,” said Canada’s senior women’s 15s head coach Kevin Rouet

  • Whitecaps' playoff drive hits big pothole in 3-0 loss to Nashville

    VANCOUVER — Losing 3-0 to Nashville SC was bad, but it was how the Vancouver Whitecaps lost that caused head coach Vanni Sartini’s blood to boil. Sartini called the defeat unacceptable. He said his team stopped playing after conceding the first goal and they owed the Whitecaps fans an apology. The loss, with six games remaining, makes the Whitecaps goal of earning a Major League Soccer playoff berth even more of an uphill climb. “It’s a shame what we did today in a game that is so important for

  • Ohtani, Rengifo hit two-run homers as Angels complete sweep of Jays with 8-3 win

    TORONTO — Even though the lowly Los Angeles Angles swept his Toronto Blue Jays, interim manager John Schneider will refrain from a furniture-tossing fit of anger to rally his club. The Angels (55-73) received two-run homers from Luis Rengifo and Shohei Ohtani and solo blasts from Kurt Suzuki and Mike Trout to handle the Blue Jays 8-3 in the series finale, outscoring the home side 22-3 in the three-game set. "I'm never the type of guy who will go in there and flip the table," Schneider said. "At

  • John Schneider raves about Matt Chapman's impact on Blue Jays: 'He's a stud'

    Blue Jays manager John Schneider met with the media after Monday's extra-innings victory over the Cubs. He discussed how badly the team needed a win, what Matt Chapman brings to Toronto, improved defence around the diamond and more.

  • Kyrgios would consider 1st-round US Open loss a win for him

    NEW YORK (AP) — In one breath, Nick Kyrgios talks about heading into the U.S. Open with as much self-belief and good play as ever, coming off a runner-up finish at Wimbledon and some strong results on hard courts in recent weeks. In the next, ever an enigma, the 23rd-seeded Kyrgios says he can’t wait for his stay in the Flushing Meadows bracket to be over — perhaps as soon as Monday night, when he faces his “good mate,” fellow Australian and doubles partner Thanasi Kokkinakis — so he can head ba

  • Edmonton muggles competing for 2022 quidditch title in Mill Woods Park

    Veteran and rookie quidditch players across Edmonton are preparing to mount broomsticks, as they vie for a citywide title Saturday. The annual Edmonton Quidditch Cup, a tournament that runs from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in Mill Woods Park, will feature national-level athletes as well as entry-level competitors who may have never played a match before. "It's so fun," said Jasper Whitby, a quidditch player and vice-president of the Edmonton Aurors. "I'm so excited to play quidditch again." Quidditch, the

  • South Korea's An and Choi share lead at CP Women's Open as Canada's Henderson fades

    OTTAWA — Two former teammates are tied atop the leaderboard at the CP Women's Open, vying for their first wins on the LPGA Tour. South Korea's Hye-Jin Choi and Narin An are tied at 16-under overall after three rounds at the Canadian women's golf championship. They played together last month at the Dow Great Lakes Invitational and have known each other for more than five years after playing against each other in Asia. "It was only about a month ago that we played on the same team and played well,

  • Blue Jays fans reeling after getting swept by Angels

    Sunday's sloppy, mistake-filled loss to the Angels sent a number of Blue Jays fans off the deep end.

  • Alberta equestrian rides across Mongolian landscape in world's toughest horse race

    An Alberta woman spent a gruelling 10 days trekking more than 1,000 kilometres across Mongolia on horseback. Adele Dobler, a helicopter pilot, was one of 48 riders selected in a lottery of 2,000 applicants to participate in the Mongol Derby, considered the hardest and longest horse-riding race in the world. Dobler had wanted to compete in a race like the Mongol derby since she was nine years old. "I'm 36 now, so I've been thinking about it for a long time," she said while on CBC Edmonton's Radio

  • World beach volleyball champions Pavan, Humana-Paredes are ending their partnership

    Canada's most decorated women's beach volleyball team is splitting up. Saying it's common in their sport to part ways after a few years, world beach volleyball champions Sarah Pavan and Melissa Humana-Paredes are ending their partnership after five years together. "We have a lot of respect for each other and are very proud of what we have accomplished as a team over the last five years," the two said in a mutual statement on Tuesday. "As with many long-term beach volleyball partnerships, we have

  • Nazem Kadri celebrates Stanley Cup win with the London Muslim community that always backed him

    Nazem Kadri walked out the front doors of the London Muslim Mosque on Saturday and hoisted the Stanley Cup as he celebrated winning hockey's highest trophy with his hometown community. The 31-year-old won the Cup in June as a member of the Colorado Avalanche and is believed to be the first member of his faith to become an NHL champion. On Saturday, Kadri made a point of including the Muslim community in the celebration, telling the crowd gathered at the mosque they were essential to his developm

  • Canadian Chase Brown has stellar opening to Illinois' 2022 NCAA opener

    Canadian Chase Brown showed why he was on the 2023 Senior Bowl watch list. The Illinois running back ran for 151 yards and three touchdowns on 19 carries in the Illini's season-opening 38-6 win over Wyoming on Saturday. The five-foot-11, 205-pound native of London, Ont., also became the 19th player in school history to rush for over 2,000 career yards and first since 2011 (excluding quarterbacks) to score three touchdowns in a game. "He's just really patient," Illinois head coach Bret Bielema sa

  • Sarah Fillier strikes twice, Canada downs Swiss 4-1 in women's world hockey

    HERNING, Denmark — Sarah Fillier thought about it for an instant, but made her Plan B work instead. Canada's youngest player at the women's world hockey championship scored twice in Saturday's 4-1 win over Switzerland in Herning's Kvik Hockey Arena. The 22-year-old from Georgetown, Ont., spotted Canada a 2-0 lead by the second period, but there was a tantalizing moment in the seconds before her first goal of the game. Behind Switzerland's net, Fillier briefly contemplated lifting the puck on the

  • Andreescu sets out for second Grand Slam title on familiar grounds at U.S. Open

    Four months after returning to action from an extended break, Canadian tennis star Bianca Andreescu says her confidence is peaking heading into the final Grand Slam of the season. The Mississauga, Ont., native enters this year's U.S. Open, where she won her lone career Grand Slam in 2019, after a short but successful stay at the recent National Bank Open. "I know that I can beat any player on tour right now," Andreescu said ahead of the tournament's main draw, which begins Monday in New York. "I

  • Canada drops all three games at L.A. Rugby Sevens

    LOS ANGELES — So much for a happy Hollywood ending. Canada dropped all three of its Group B round robin games on Saturday in the World Rugby L.A. Sevens at Dignity Health Sports Park. Canada, playing in a pool with New Zealand, South Africa and the United States, lost 26-5 to New Zealand, 22-17 to South Africa and 26-17 to the U.S. Against New Zealand, Canada got one try from Alex Russell in the fourth minute, two minutes after Moses Leo gave New Zealand the lead on his try. Canada trailed 12-5

  • South Africa's Reto wins CP Women's Open as fans clamour for Canada's Henderson

    OTTAWA — Judged purely on number of fans and the volume of their cheers, Brooke Henderson appeared to be the runaway winner of the CP Women's Open. But the all-time winningest professional golfer in Canadian history finished 14 shots back of South Africa's Paula Reto to tie for 49th at the national championship on Sunday. Reto shot a final round of 4-under 67 to win her first-ever LPGA Tour title by one stroke at 19-under overall. "It was amazing," said Henderson of the hundreds of fans that fol

  • Scheffler clings to 1-shot lead as Tour Championship delayed

    ATLANTA (AP) — Justin Thomas was a tap-in away from polishing off a 7-under 63. And then the horn sounded Saturday signaling a stop in play because of storms near the Tour Championship. He had to wait until Sunday to not only finish, but to figure out where it left him in pursuit of the FedEx Cup and its $18 million prize. Scottie Scheffler was still in the lead, barely. Xander Schauffele was still on his heels, even tying him ever so briefly. They were on the 13th hole and among 10 players who