Report: Giants, Cubs interested in Blue Jays infielder Eric Sogard

A pair of National League teams are interested in Eric Sogard. (Photo by Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images)

The Toronto Blue Jays are sellers as the MLB trade deadline approaches on July 31st, and it seems like Eric Sogard could be one of the players dealt from the roster.

The Chicago Cubs and San Francisco Giants are both reported to have interest in the Blue Jays’ infielder, according to Jon Morosi of MLB Network. It’s also worth noting that Sogard is not in Toronto’s lineup against the Tampa Bay Rays on Friday night, a possible sign that a deal could be worked out sooner than later.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The 33-year-old is having a breakout year in his first campaign north of the border. His 10 home runs, .299 batting average, and .843 OPS all serve as career-highs.

Prior to joining the Blue Jays, Sogard spent the past two seasons in and out of the lineup for the Milwaukee Brewers.

More Blue Jays coverage on Yahoo Sports Canada



