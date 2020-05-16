Giants cornerback DeAndre Baker turns himself in for armed robbery, attorney says Baker is innocent

New York Giants cornerback DeAndre Baker has turned himself in on his warrant for armed robbery, according to ESPN’s Cameron Wolfe. Baker, along with Seattle Seahawks defensive back Quinton Dunbar, are facing multiple charges after allegedly robbing people at gunpoint Wednesday night.

Baker’s attorney, Bradford Cohen, says his client is innocent and has several witnesses who will exonerate Baker. Cohen asks that fans not rush to judgement in this instance.

Giants CB DeAndre Baker turned himself in this morning on his arrest warrant for armed robbery. His lawyer urges not to rush to judgment. — Cameron Wolfe (@CameronWolfe) May 16, 2020

Cohen confirmed that news, Saturday, thanking police for being accommodating.

It’s unclear when Dunbar will turn himself in, according to Wolfe.

Baker and Dunbar are accused of robbing a party in South Miami on Wednesday. Baker is accused of pulling out a gun at the party and instructing Dunbar and another man to start collecting valuables from other party goers. The incident reportedly occurred after Baker flipped over a card table. Baker and Dunbar reportedly lost $70,000 playing cards at a separate party a few nights prior to Wednesday’s alleged robbery.

Baker and Dunbar are facing four counts of armed robbery. Baker is facing an additional four counts of aggravated assault with a firearm.

On Friday, Cohen released a statement saying Baker was innocent. In that statement, Cohen said he understands police have to act on the information they’ve been given, but that multiple witnesses will confirm Baker was not involved. Cohen said he did not want to release that information publicly, but the public nature of the case made it necessary, as people were rushing to judge Baker.

Quinton Dunbar’s attorney angry at allegations

Dunbar’s attorney, Michael Grieco, said Dunbar is innocent as well. Grieco criticized the way police were handling the situation, saying “Miramar PD did a virtual touchdown dance” based on a police report, and did not investigate the situation any deeper. Grieco echoed Cohen’s claims, and said witnesses will prove Dunbar was not involved.

