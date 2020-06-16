Giants co-owner says he's 'sad and mad' at impasse between MLB, players union

VANCOUVER — Canadian Jeff Mallett, co-owner of the San Francisco Giants, says he's "sad and mad" at the impasse between Major League Baseball and its players union.

The two sides have been unable to negotiate a return to play from the hiatus due to the global pandemic.

"Because, as we all know, we're in the middle still of negotiations, as an owner I've to got to be careful what I say," said Mallett, who is also co-owner of the Vancouver Whitecaps. "So this answer ... is my fan answer. I've a high level of frustration.

"I got to see it obviously with Major League Soccer, the way we're structured. Both (Whitecaps co-owner) Greg (Kerfoot) and I, we saw it up-close and personal. We were at the table and saw everything and were able to do it (strike a deal with the MLS Players Association)."

While the MLS negotiations were "bumpy," he said "everybody involved wanted to find a solution."

"I haven't seen that on the baseball side," he said.

"Baseball ... I haven't seen the same dynamics unfortunately," he added. "As a fan I'm sad and mad."

Mallett was asked about baseball Tuesday on a media conference call to detail a shakeup at the top of the Whitecaps front office. CEO Mark Pannes has left the club with sporting director Axel Schuster adding his duties and title.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 16, 2020.

The Canadian Press