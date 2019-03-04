Giants CEO Larry Baer will take leave of absence after public altercation with wife

San Francisco Giants CEO Larry Baer looks on before a game at AT&T Park on Sept. 12, 2016 in San Francisco. (Getty Images)

The San Francisco Giants board of directors announced on Monday that CEO Larry Baer, will be taking a leave of absence from the team for an undetermined amount of time.

Here’s the full statement:

Scroll to continue with content Ad

“The Board of Directors of San Francisco Baseball Associates is closely monitoring the matter involving Giants President and CEO Larry Baer. Pursuant to League policy, Major League Baseball is taking the lead in gathering all facts surrounding the situation. The organization is cooperating fully with the process.

“Mr. Baer has acknowledged that his behavior was unacceptable, apologized to the organization and is committed to taking steps to make sure that this never happens again. He has also requested, and the Board has accepted, his request to take personal time away from the Giants beginning today. The Board has asked the Giants executive team to manage the day to day operations of the Club during this period, reporting directly to the Board.

“As leaders in the community, we at the Giants hold ourselves to the highest standards and those standards will guide how we consider this matter moving forward.”

Baer was caught on camera Friday having a public altercation with his wife, Pam. In the video, Baer is seen attempting to take a cellphone from her while she’s seated, and as he grabs the item he pulls her to the ground. Pam can be heard yelling “oh my god, no.”

Hours after the video surfaced on Friday, Baer released a statement explaining the incident. Then he and his wife released a joint statement.

Story continues

The #sfgiants just released a statement from Larry and Pam Baer:



“Regrettably today we had a heated argument in public over a family matter. We are deeply embarrassed by the situation and have resolved the issue.” — Henry Schulman (@hankschulman) March 1, 2019

Then both parties released separate statements.

Giants CEO Larry Baer has released a follow up statement regarding today's incident: pic.twitter.com/xQRSuvZl7A — Yahoo Sports MLB (@MLByahoosports) March 2, 2019

Pam Baer releases statement through her SF attorney following altercation with husband Larry Baer this morning pic.twitter.com/THRrBgxkAW — Evan Sernoffsky 🥃 (@EvanSernoffsky) March 2, 2019

Major League Baseball released a statement on Friday saying that it has started an investigation into the matter.

More from Yahoo Sports: