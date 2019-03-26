Giants CEO Larry Baer suspended without pay over public altercation with wife

Giants president and CEO Larry Baer has been suspended by Major League Baseball for having a public altercation with his wife. (Photo by Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images)

Major League Baseball commissioner Rob Manfred announced on Tuesday that San Francisco Giants president and CEO Larry Baer will be suspended without pay until July 1, 2019, effective immediately.

Baer originally took a leave of absence in early March after he was recorded having an altercation with his wife, Pam Baer, in a public place. The video appeared to show Baer trying to grab something from his wife, who resisted and fell out of her chair while yelling “oh my god, no.”

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The commissioner’s office released a statement from Manfred about the decision.

“At my direction, the Department of Investigations conducted an investigation into the March 1, 2019 video-recorded incident involving Larry Baer. I also personally met with Mr. Baer. Based on my review of the results of the investigation, I have concluded that Mr. Baer’s conduct was unacceptable under MLB policies and warrants discipline. In determining the appropriate level of discipline, I find that Mr. Baer should be held to a higher standard because as a leader he is expected to be a role model for others in his organization and community. Based on my conversation with Mr. Baer, it is clear that he regrets what transpired and takes responsibility for his conduct.”

During his suspension, Baer won’t be involved with the team in any way. The Giants will work with the commissioner to appoint a “control person” to handle Baer’s duties in the interim. Baer will also be required to undergo treatment and counseling.

The Giants’ board of directors released a statement about Baer’s suspension, expressing agreement with the decision and thanking Giants employees for their fortitude over the past month.

Story continues

Statement from the Board of Directors of San Francisco Baseball Associates, on behalf of the #SFGiants Ownership Group: pic.twitter.com/WHtevnKK1m — San Francisco Giants (@SFGiants) March 26, 2019

Baer himself also released a statement about his suspension, which oddly contains zero mentions of his wife.

“I respect and accept the Commissioner's decision, and appreciate the fair and thorough process undertaken by MLB and the Giants.

“I made a serious mistake that I sincerely regret and I am truly sorry for my actions. My unacceptable behavior fell well short of what must be demanded of every person, particularly someone in my position and role in the community.

“I will now immediately begin the significant work ahead of me to listen and learn from my mistakes and to seek professional advice. I am committed to doing what it takes to earn the trust and respect of the many people impacted by my actions.”

More from Yahoo Sports: