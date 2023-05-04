OncLive®

Giants of Cancer Care® Announces the 11th Annual Class of Inductees

The awards ceremony will take place on Thursday, June 1, 2023, at 7 p.m. CDT at the Adler Planetarium in Chicago, Illinois.

CRANBURY, N.J., May 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OncLive®, the nation’s leading multimedia resource for oncology professionals and Pfizer (platinum sponsor) and Exelixis and Stemline (gold sponsors), are pleased to announce the inductees of the 11th Annual Giants of Cancer Care recognition program.



Since 2013, the program has celebrated 140 oncology legends for their groundbreaking achievements in oncology research and clinical practice. Out of hundreds of nominations, only 12 oncologists were selected to join the prestigious 2023 class.

The Giants of Cancer Care Steering Committee selects semifinalists from nominations submitted each year and the Selection Committee — comprised of more than 120 eminent oncologists, clinicians and researchers — then votes to determine the inductee in each category.

“We’d like to congratulate each and every member of this year’s class of inductees on this enormous honor,” said Mike Hennessy Jr., president and CEO of MJH Life Sciences®, the parent company of OncLive. “It is no surprise that these oncologists were recognized for their contributions and dedication to this vital practice. They are all pioneers within the global field of oncology.”

This year’s inductees by award category are:

Breast Cancer: Ann H. Partridge, M.D., MPH – Dana-Farber Cancer Institute

Gastrointestinal Cancer: Eileen O’Reilly, M.D. – Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center

Genitourinary Cancer: Howard I. Scher, M.D., FASCO – Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center

Gynecologic Cancer: Robert Ozols, M.D., Ph.D – Fox Chase Cancer Center (retired)

Leukemia: Stephen J. Forman, M.D. – City of Hope

Lung Cancer: David Carbone, M.D, Ph.D – The Ohio State University Comprehensive Cancer Center — The James

Lymphoma: Fernando Cabanillas, M.D. – Centro de Cáncer Auxilio Mutuo Hospital Español Auxilio Mutuo de Puerto Rico/University of Puerto Rico School of Medicine

Myeloma: Nikhil C. Munshi, M.D. – Dana-Farber Cancer Institute

Prevention/Genetics: Deborah Schrag, M.D., MPH – Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center

Supportive, Palliative and/or Geriatric Care: Eduardo Bruera, M.D. – The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center

Surgical Oncology: Eleftherios (Terry) Mamounas, M.D., MPH, FACS – Orlando Health Cancer Institute

Translational Science: Charles Swanton, M.D., Ph.D, FRCP, FMEDSci, FAACR, FRS – Francis Crick Institute & UCL Cancer Institute

In addition to the 2023 class of inductees noted above, OncLive and the Giants of Cancer Care Steering Committee have selected the second winner for the Michael J. Hennessy Visionary Award. Announcement of that winner will be made during the annual awards ceremony.

The awards ceremony will take place on Thursday, June 1, 2023, at 7 p.m. CDT at the Adler Planetarium in Chicago, Illinois. For more information on registration, click here.

About OncLive

The leading digital platform and multi-channel resource for practicing oncologists, OncLive® offers oncology professionals peer-to-peer insights, news, and practical information they can use to offer the best patient care. OncLive is a brand of MJH Life Sciences, the largest privately held, independent, full-service medical media company in North America dedicated to delivering trusted health care news across multiple channels.

About Giants of Cancer Care

Giants of Cancer Care celebrates the achievements of leading researchers and educators whose discoveries have helped propel the field of oncology and established the building blocks for future advances. Every year, a selection committee of more than 120 eminent oncologists, researchers and clinicians chooses honorees from several types of tumor and specialty categories.

