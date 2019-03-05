Giants' Cameron Maybin arrested on DUI charge in Arizona
Giants outfielder Cameron Maybin was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence last week in Scottsdale, Ariz.
According to the police report, obtained by KTAR News, Maybin was stopped by police Friday around 2 a.m. local time after he was observed driving approximately 60 mph in a 40 mph zone and swerving.
Authorities observed signs of impairment, the report said, including bloodshot and water eyes and the smell of alcohol.
Maybin, 31, told police he was at a seafood restaurant in the area where he had five “pretty big” glasses of wine, and was on his way to meet his agent at a hotel. He was then arrested after failing several walking tests.
At the time of the arrest, Maybin had a blood alcohol level of .142 percent, nearly twice the legal limit, the report said.
Maybin signed a minor league contract with San Francisco in February.
Maybin spent time with both the Marlins and Mariners in 2018.
The Giants will be Maybin's eighth team since he made his Major League debut in 2007.