Giants and Brewers meet with series tied 1-1

Milwaukee Brewers (83-62, first in the NL Central) vs. San Francisco Giants (72-74, fourth in the NL West)

San Francisco; Thursday, 9:45 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Frankie Montas (6-10, 4.69 ERA, 1.37 WHIP, 120 strikeouts); Giants: Hayden Birdsong (3-5, 5.19 ERA, 1.50 WHIP, 64 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Brewers -129, Giants +108; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Francisco Giants and Milwaukee Brewers play on Thursday with the winner claiming the three-game series.

San Francisco is 72-74 overall and 41-33 in home games. Giants hitters have a collective .397 slugging percentage to rank eighth in the NL.

Milwaukee has a 41-33 record on the road and an 83-62 record overall. The Brewers have the third-best team ERA in MLB play at 3.64.

Thursday's game is the sixth time these teams meet this season. The Brewers are up 3-2 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Michael Conforto has 25 doubles, three triples, 16 home runs and 56 RBI for the Giants. Mike Yastrzemski is 8-for-33 with a double and four home runs over the last 10 games.

Willy Adames leads the Brewers with 30 home runs while slugging .468. Jackson Chourio is 9-for-35 with five doubles, three home runs and seven RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Giants: 4-6, .240 batting average, 4.25 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

Brewers: 4-6, .185 batting average, 3.63 ERA, outscored by nine runs

INJURIES: Giants: Kyle Harrison: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Jordan Hicks: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Robbie Ray: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Wilmer Flores: 60-Day IL (knee), Randy Rodriguez: 15-Day IL (elbow), Keaton Winn: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jung Hoo Lee: 60-Day IL (labrum), Tom Murphy: 60-Day IL (head)

Brewers: Christian Yelich: 60-Day IL (back), Bryse Wilson: 15-Day IL (oblique), Nick Mears: 15-Day IL (forearm), Enoli Paredes: 60-Day IL (forearm), Robert Gasser: 60-Day IL (flexor), Rob Zastryzny: 15-Day IL (elbow), Oliver Dunn: 60-Day IL (back), J.B. Bukauskas: 60-Day IL (lat), Wade Miley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brandon Woodruff: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press