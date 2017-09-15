Giants' Beckham limited, but increasing practice workload

File-This Aug. 8, 2017, file photo shows New York Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham working out during NFL football training camp in East Rutherford, N.J. While the Cowboys could take a step back, perhaps several if sizzling RB Ezekiel Elliott has to sit out all six games of his suspension, New York is primed to leap forward. That changes if Beckham keeps taking hits like he did against Cleveland last Monday, but with Brandon Marshall and impressive rookie TE Evan Engram, Eli Manning has more targets. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File)

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) -- New York Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. is doing a little more at practice and apparently getting closer to playing on Monday night against the Detroit Lions.

Coach Ben McAdoo said Friday that Beckham responded well Thursday to his first practice in more than three weeks, but the three-time Pro Bowler was still listed as limited for the workout.

''Got a little more today,'' McAdoo said about the 24-year-old's practice on Friday.

Beckham has not played in a game since injuring his left ankle on Aug. 21 in a preseason game. He missed the season opener against Dallas.

Right tackle Bobby Hart was limited at practice Friday with a sprained right ankle. He did not practice Thursday.

Linebacker Keenan Robinson, who missed the opener with a concussion, remains in the protocol. He was at practice Friday but he could not have contact.

