Giants and Astros meet to decide series winner

Houston Astros (31-37, third in the AL West) vs. San Francisco Giants (33-35, third in the NL West)

San Francisco; Wednesday, 3:45 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Astros: Framber Valdez (5-3, 3.53 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 50 strikeouts); Giants: Logan Webb (5-5, 2.92 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 73 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Giants -117, Astros -102; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Francisco Giants and Houston Astros meet on Wednesday with the winner claiming the three-game series.

San Francisco has an 18-15 record in home games and a 33-35 record overall. The Giants have gone 9-4 in games when they hit two or more home runs.

Houston has a 14-19 record in road games and a 31-37 record overall. The Astros have the second-best team batting average in MLB play at .259.

Wednesday's game is the third time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Matt Chapman leads San Francisco with eight home runs while slugging .400. Heliot Ramos is 15-for-39 with four home runs and 10 RBI over the past 10 games.

Alex Bregman has 12 doubles, a triple and nine home runs for the Astros. Yordan Alvarez is 15-for-39 with four doubles, a triple and four home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Giants: 4-6, .225 batting average, 4.39 ERA, outscored by six runs

Astros: 6-4, .267 batting average, 3.33 ERA, outscored opponents by 16 runs

INJURIES: Giants: Blake Snell: 15-Day IL (groin), Marco Luciano: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), LaMonte Wade Jr: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Jung Hoo Lee: 60-Day IL (labrum), Tom Murphy: 60-Day IL (head), Nick Ahmed: 10-Day IL (wrist), Alex Cobb: 60-Day IL (hip), Ethan Small: 60-Day IL (oblique), Austin Warren: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tristan Beck: 60-Day IL (arm), Robbie Ray: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Astros: Kyle Tucker: 10-Day IL (shin), Jose Urquidy: 60-Day IL (forearm), Spencer Arrighetti: day-to-day (calf), Cristian Javier: 15-Day IL (forearm), Oliver Ortega: 60-Day IL (elbow), Bennett Sousa: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Penn Murfee: 60-Day IL (elbow), Luis Garcia: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lance McCullers Jr.: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kendall Graveman: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press