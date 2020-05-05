These giant Ziploc bags make spring cleaning my wardrobe so easy

With summer quickly approaching, it’s officially time to retire your winter wardrobe and swap it for your summer one. For those living in small spaces, this change is probably needs to happen soon rather than later. Unlike those who have access to walk-in closets, attics, or an extra room to put things in, people who live in apartments or other small spaces usually don’t have the luxury of dedicated storage areas.

I’ve been living in small New York City apartments for almost 10years and have become a pro at storing my seasonal clothing without taking up valuable space needed for other items. Instead of shoving my winter coats and boots in a precious hallway closet (or in my oven à la Carrie Bradshaw), I store them under my bed in giant Ziploc bags. Up until I discovered these compression bags, I had been storing my clothes in duffel bags, but I hated how bulky and unorganized it was. I also didn’t like how much space was being taken up under my bed by the bags, and getting the duffels out at the end or beginning of a season was always a struggle. Honestly, once I started using the Ziploc Space Bags, my life got so much easier.

The Ziploc bags save me a ton of space thanks to their compression technology, which allow you to vacuum all the excess air out of the bags via a sealable valve. Apart from reducing space, the airtight bags keep my clothing well preserved. Also, these bags protect my clothes from dust and any pesky bugs that could otherwise ruin them. Not today, Satan.

I like the variety bags set because, as the name gives away, the set offers a variety of sizes. There are bags that fit perfectly inside a suitcase and a carry-on, smaller ones for your intimates or chunky socks, and everything in-between. It makes organizing my storage wardrobe easy, and if I ever need to find something in a bag, I can typically do so fairly quickly. The Ziploc bags are particularly helpful for storing bulky items like quilts and coats— the bags basically squish them without permanently compromising their shape. Ziploc offers buyers a one-year warranty on the bags, but I’ve found that all of mine have lasted over five years without the slightest malfunction—I’m so glad I got them.