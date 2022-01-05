Giant Wall Installations Tease New Episodes from 'Attack on Titan' The Final Season Part 2

The official website for the Attack on Titan The Final Season Part 2 has revealed that staff has put up art installations with Easter eggs for the anime's next five episodes in Tokyo, Osaka, and Nagoya.

The giant wall installations of about 2 by 22.5 meters tease keyframes and production storyboards of scenes from episodes 76 to 80, with episode 76 titled "Condemnation" premiering on Japan's primary public broadcasting network NHK on January 9. Crunchyroll and Funimation will also stream Part 2 of the Attack on Titan The Final Season as the anime airs for international fans streaming online.

The highly anticipated season features a returning cast and involves a returning production team, including director Yuichiro Hayashi, scriptwriter Hiroshi Seko, and character designer Tomohiro Kishi. Before installing season 4's teasers, NHK has also been airing six special compilations that cover the previous 75 episodes from October 24 last year.

Those in Japan can check out the giant wall installations at Shibuya's Dogenzaka Happy Board and Shinjuku Metro Super Premium Set in Tokyo, at JR West Station Sakurabashi Avenue in Osaka, and at JR Tokai Wide Wall in Nagoya. Stay tuned for more on the premiere of episode 76 of the Attack on Titan: Season 4 Part 2 from 12:05 JST on January 9.

