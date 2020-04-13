Giant Tiger Launches #ThankYou Sessions Livestream Concert Series in Support of Food Banks Canada

Canadian country artist Eric Ethridge to be first of many in kick-off of weekly "at home" concert series

OTTAWA, April 13, 2020 /CNW/ - Giant Tiger Stores Limited (Giant Tiger) is launching the #ThankYou Sessions livestream concert series in support of Food Banks Canada. The weekly musical performances, featuring Anthem Records recording artists, will stream live every Wednesday at 8pm ET from April 15-May 27, 2020 on Giant Tiger's official Facebook page. The first artist announced as part of the series is rising Canadian country star, Eric Ethridge, who is set to perform his hits, premiere unreleased songs from his new EP 'Forever With You' and chat with viewers about his musical journey. Giant Tiger is also making a donation to support Food Banks Canada with each performance to help fund food for the vulnerable in communities across the country. The concert series aims to thank everyday heroes for helping with the COVID-19 response, and unite Canadians at home in communities coast-to-coast, through the power of live music, all while social distancing.

#Thankyou Sessions Concert Series supports Food Banks Canada (CNW Group/Giant Tiger Stores Limited)

"We truly appreciate the countless everyday heroes who are helping in the response to COVID-19," said Paul Wood, President and Chief Operating Officer, Giant Tiger Stores Limited. "The #ThankYou Sessions, which will bring Canadians together virtually through a shared love of music and community, is just one of the many ways we have chosen to give back."

Music fans are encouraged to 'like' Giant Tiger's Facebook page to access the livestreams and sign up for the Giant Tiger email club to be the first to know the identity of each week's performer when it's announced online every Monday.

Giant Tiger stores continue to be dedicated to serving affordable groceries and everyday needs to communities across Canada by maintaining a safe shopping environment and providing customers value through everyday low prices.

"Giant Tiger supports our communities in many ways. Giving back is a key part of our culture while we also ensure we provide our valued customers the opportunity to ensure they have the everyday essentials they need to take care of their loved ones," continued Wood. "We're proud of our teams across the country and of the way they have stepped up once again during this difficult time to help others."

The Ottawa-based national retailer continues to be committed to giving back, in small and large ways and recently donated 20,000 medical-grade masks to The Ottawa Hospital to support the medical community in the fight against COVID-19. Local Giant Tiger stores remain focused on giving back to their local communities during this time as well.

About Giant Tiger

Giant Tiger is the leading Canadian-owned family discount store, committed to providing everyday essentials, family fashion and household needs to communities across Canada. Canadians can shop at over 250 stores and online at gianttiger.com. The privately held company employs over 9,000 team members and operates its' own distribution centres and trucking fleet. All Giant Tiger locations are locally owned or operated by a team member who knows the community. The friendly stores with the iconic yellow logo are not only where Canadians shop more and spend less, but also are proud to be known as retailer of choice. #ForYouForLess #GTCommunityProud #GTCanadaProud

About Anthem Records

Anthem Records was founded in 1977, with a rich history of artists including the legendary band Rush. A division of Anthem Entertainment, one of the world's leading independent music and entertainment content and services companies, Anthem Records has evolved to include a diverse roster of artists across multiple genres. Our difference: an approach that combines the resources, power and reach of a major with the agility, entrepreneurism and soul of an independent. For a list of our full roster and more information, visit anthementertainment.com/anthemrecords

Giant Tiger Stores Limited (CNW Group/Giant Tiger Stores Limited)

SOURCE Giant Tiger Stores Limited





