Giant sculpture pays tribute to mining heritage

Ray Lonsdale and his son Sam have worked together on the sculpture.

A renowned sculptor will pay tribute to the north-east of England's mining heritage with a new installation.

Ray Lonsdale, the artist behind Seaham's famed Tommy sculpture, has completed work on a memorial to Houghton Colliery.

Its rich history will be represented in an artwork standing 16ft (5m) high and including a giant miner's helmet.

The sculpture - which Mr Lonsdale worked on alongside his son, Sam - will be officially unveiled in the summer.

'Community spirit'

The artwork will form the centrepiece to a new retail hub under development at the former colliery site.

Featuring a miner's helmet, token and head torch, it depicts the end of coal mining in the town and features a 1981 timestamp as a marker of the year the pit closed.

Mr Lonsdale said: "The aim is to remember the pit - through fairly rose-tinted glasses - with the hanging up of the old pit equipment, such as the helmet, torch and the token that the miners would carry on them as they went down the shaft."

Ray Lonsdale in his workshop

Mr Lonsdale said reception to the concept had so far been favourable, adding: "There is still huge affection for the times when the pits were there and the sense of community spirit which has slipped slightly since those days.

"There is a fond reminiscence for that time and a lot of people are pleased that this has been recognised.

"I sincerely hope the sculpture will do them proud."

The sculpture parts are awaiting assembly

'Labour of love'

Mr Lonsdale's son, Sam, founded steel fabrication business Creative Ape Fabrications, which helped with fabricating most of the sculpture's finer details, including a giant head torch which will illuminate the surrounding area once complete.

Sam Lonsdale's business helped with fabricating most of the sculpture's finer details

Sam said the process had been a labour of love, adding: "It has been great working on a piece of art which will strike a chord and bring a smile to so many people."

Councillor Kevin Johnston, dynamic city cabinet member at Sunderland City Council - which commissioned and funded the work - visited Mr Lonsdale's workshop in South Hetton.

Story continues

He said: "When we sold the land last year to the developer, one of the things we really wanted to do was have some artwork installed that would proudly represent the heritage of the area and I think Ray and Sam have captured that perfectly through this work.

"I'm sure it will really capture the hearts of residents and become a real asset for the community."

Follow BBC Sunderland on X (formerly Twitter), Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.