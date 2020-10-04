Giant Rat, a Halloween Prop Found in Mexican Drainage Reminds Us of Real-Life Giant Animals, Take a Look!

Workers clearing the underground drainage system in Mexico City last month were shocked to discover a giant rat. Crews had to work hard to remove 22 tons of litter from the city's sewage tunnels, but later the life-like 'rat' turned out to be a Halloween prop that had ended up underground. However, this incident has reminded us of giant animals that are usually bigger than their size. Pictures and videos of the giant rat went viral leaving people shocked. As we celebrate World Animal Day 2020, we bring to you pictures and videos of animals to share on the day. World Animal Day 2020 Date and Significance: Know History and Celebrations of The Day That Promotes Animal Welfare Movement.

Some even wondered if they were the rat was real and how it ended in the drain. While this one is just a prop, we found that there are many such animals in real life. From giant rabbits, dogs, to cats, there are many that will make you wonder if they are at all real. National Wildlife Day (US) 2020: 10 Incredibly Fascinating Facts About Wild Animals That Will Change The Way You Look at the Animal Kingdom

Giant Rat Found in Mexican Drainage:

Giant Rabbit





Cocoa Puff is a giant rabbit who is known for keeping his family happy. His Mom Lindsay Smith said she was amazed at how gentle and sweet the giant rabbit was when she brought him home. He hops around the house like any other member of the family and doesn't like a cage.

Giant Rat:

Magawa, a giant African pouched rat recently won British charity's top civilian award for animal bravery. The rodent searched and found out unexploded landmines in Cambodia. The giant rat discovered 39 landmines and 28 items of unexploded ordinance in the past seven years. It was awarded the PDSA's Gold Medal for his "lifesaving bravery and devotion".

Giant Spider

Giant spider (Photo Credits: Teouna Thomas Facebook)

A gigantic spider was found outside a home in Texas in 2012. Teouna Thomas and her husband Ken found the arthropod outside their San Antonio apartment on June 19.

Knickers Cow

Holstein by the name of Knickers went viral in 2018 for its size. Knickers stand a mighty 6’4” and weigh roughly 2,800 pounds. After a few years of growth, the animal became too large to put through a processing facility.

While these are some of the animals, there are many such animals, which grow beyond their size and shape surprising people. It is interesting how these animals look different from their fellow beings.