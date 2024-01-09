Giant planet Mars artwork installed at Peterborough Cathedral

Mars: War and Peace, pictured at a previous venue, looks for people to reflect on the realities of war

An out-of-this-world piece of art depicting the planet Mars is taking centre stage in Peterborough.

Mars: War and Peace, which is on a nationwide tour, is being displayed in the cathedral throughout January.

It is seven metres (23ft) in diameter and features detailed Nasa imagery of the Martian surface.

"It's a chance for people to consider the history of human conflict around the world," said its artist Luke Jerram.

The installation comes with an audio composition by award-winning composer Dan Jones, featuring the sounds of the sea, deserts and clips from Nasa missions to Mars.

It also includes the sounds of distant bombing and people marching as if to war.

Artist Luke Jerram hopes the artwork will help people value life on Earth

Mr Jerram, 49, said: "The idea with this artwork is that the cathedral is a haven and a place of contemplation, and Mars is a symbol for war. I hope it will help us reflect and really value our life on Earth.

"I hope visitors will feel transported to the inhospitable desert wasteland of Mars, whilst also reflecting on the realities of war for ordinary communities of people on our planet."

Mars was named by the ancient Romans as the god of war, the artist said

The latest installation is not his first at the cathedral - following the Museum of the Moon and Gaia (the Earth).

It is free to view during the daytime, "giving families right across the city something to look forward to seeing", said the cathedral's head of marketing, Paul Stainton.

The artwork is on display from Tuesday until 29 January, including some evening displays.

