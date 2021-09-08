Giant panda gives birth to twin cubs at Madrid Zoo

The world's panda population got a boost on Monday, when twin cubs were born at the Madrid Zoo.

Their parents are Hua Zuiba and Bing Xing, pandas on loan from China who have mated before. The tiny, hairless cubs are bonding with their mother Hua Zuiba, and it will be a bit of time before the zoo finds out details about them, like their sex and weight. Two experts from the Chengdu Research Base of Giant Panda Breeding flew to Madrid form China to help assist with the births.

Experts believe there are about 1,800 pandas living in the wild in China, in addition to about 500 in zoos. Thanks to worldwide conservation efforts, pandas are now considered "vulnerable," rather than endangered.

