New giant mirror planet is ‘universe’s most reflective object’

A planet so reflective it is a “giant mirror in space” has been discovered by astronomers.

Named LTT9779b, it orbits a sun-like star every 19 hours and appears to be wreathed in metallic clouds made of titanium and silicates.

Located in our Milky Way galaxy, it is around 264 light-years from Earth in the direction of the constellation Sculptor and reflects around 80 per cent of incoming light, making it the universe’s most reflective object.

“It’s a giant mirror in space,” said Prof James Jenkins, an astronomer and co-author of the research, published in the journal Astronomy & Astrophysics.

The planet’s diameter is about 4.7 times greater than Earth’s and it orbits its star at a much closer distance than Mercury, our solar system’s innermost planet, does our sun. It is 60 times closer to its star than Earth is to the sun.

Venus, the brightest object in Earth’s night sky besides the moon, is our solar system’s most reflective object, enveloped in toxic clouds of sulphuric acid. Venus reflects about 75 per cent of incoming light. Earth reflects about 30 per cent.

With blistering solar radiation from its star, LTT9779b’s surface temperature is about 1,800C, hotter than molten lava.

An atmosphere with water-based clouds, as on Earth, would have been blown away by solar radiation long ago.

Researchers believe its clouds are metallic, a combination of titanium and silicate – which make up most of the rocks in Earth’s crust.

“We even think that the clouds could condense into droplets, and have titanium rain falling in parts of the atmosphere,” said Prof Jenkins, of Diego Portales University and the Centre for Excellence in Astrophysics and Associated Technologies (CATA) in Chile.

‘A planet that shouldn’t exist’

The researchers studied the planet using the European Space Agency’s CHEOPS orbiting telescope.

“No other planet like this has been discovered to date,” said Dr Sergio Hoyer, an astronomer from the Marseille Astrophysics Laboratory, in France, who is the study’s lead author.

Possessing an atmosphere while orbiting so close to its star makes it “a planet that shouldn’t exist”, according to Prof Vivien Parmentier, an astronomer from the Côte d’Azur Observatory, in France, and the study’s co-author.

“The super-reflective cloud cover probably helped stop the planet from warming up too much and being stripped of its atmosphere,” Prof Parmentier said.

“This is quite unique as all other planets at this temperature that are big enough to keep their atmosphere are too hot to form clouds and are thus as dark as charcoal.”

LTT9779b also appears to be tidally locked to its star just as the moon is to Earth, with a permanent day side facing the star and a permanent night side facing away.

More than 5,000 planets beyond our solar system – called exoplanets – have been discovered, many with traits vastly different from our solar system’s eight planets.

With increasingly capable instruments coming on line – the James Webb Space Telescope became operational last year and the Extremely Large Telescope is under construction in Chile – more discoveries await.

“The diversity of exoplanets is stunning,” Prof Parmentier said. “And we have just scratched the surface.”

