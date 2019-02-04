A giant mess on live TV as CBS tries to interview Tom Brady



With red, white and blue confetti still being stuffed into the air guns inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium in the seconds after the New England Patriots beat the Los Angeles Rams 13-3 in Super Bowl LIII, still and video photographers swarmed Tom Brady.

But it became an embarrassing, painful few minutes – physically for some in the scrum and viscerally for those watching at home – as CBS sideline reporter Tracy Wolfson tried to talk to Brady while Brady was still trying to celebrate with some and console others.

Knowing full well he was surrounded by cameras and hot mics, Brady did his best to be courteous, asking for space to embrace former teammate Brandin Cooks, now with the Rams, as well as his friend/body guru Alex Guerrero, team owner Robert Kraft, and receiver Julian Edelman.

All the while, a mass of people, at least two dozen, moved as Brady did, crushing one another and Wolfson, who was waiting patiently for her moments with Brady. Cameras were clicking, many were shouting.

At one point the CBS mic picked up someone saying, “Jesus, are you OK?” to someone.

It was a mess.

When she finally got to talk to Brady, Wolfson asked about the notion that “the [Patriots’] dynasty was declining.”

Brady credited the Patriots’ defense, saying it played its best game of the season, as well as the Rams’ defense, but of course said he wished the New England offense had played a little better.



