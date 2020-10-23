Borat 2: Giant statue air-lifted into Sydney, surrounded by mankini-clad yoga dancers

A giant statue of Borat Sagdiyev, the character played by Sacha Baron Cohen in the hit 2006 film Borat, has been erected in Sydney, Australia.

The large silver statue was airlifted by helicopter into Mackenzies Point in Bondi, ahead of the release of Amazon Prime Video’s Borat sequel.

Entitled Borat Subsequent Moviefilm: Delivery of Prodigious Bribe to American Regime for Make Benefit Once Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan, the film sees Baron Cohen return to screens as the Kazakhstani character he first played on Da Ali G Show.

View photos Not so very nice: The dubious Borat statue surrounded by performers in Bondi, SydneyGetty Images More

Once the Borat statue was in place, Baron Cohen appeared on a video call, saying that he hoped the oversized statue would inspire people.

As part of the undeniably strange promotional event, a choreographed yoga performance was undertaken by men dressed in swimsuits designed to look like they’re wearing skimpy “face mask mankinis”.

The revealing mankini was a look that is forever associated with the character of Borat after it was used in the original film, with promotional images from the sequel seeing Baron Cohen don a genital-covering face mask in its stead.

The first reviews for Borat 2 are already out, with the majority of write-ups praising the film’s risqué satire.

In a four-star review for The Independent, Clarisse Loughrey described the film as “a jaw-dropping expose of America in the here and now” with “a pay-off that’s worth a lifetime of being subjected to the words ‘very nice!’”

Read more

When is Borat 2 released and how can I watch it?