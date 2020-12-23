Giant Antarctic iceberg A68a is not done yet

Jonathan Amos - BBC Science Correspondent
·5 min read

It might have suffered a big break-up this week, but the iceberg A68a is still carrying substantial bulk.

The latest satellite analysis indicates this Antarctic colossus maintains a thickness that could yet see it catch in the waters surrounding the South Atlantic island of South Georgia.

If that happens, then worries about the effects the berg could have on the territory's wildlife will resurface.

Penguins and seals might be obstructed as they forage for fish and krill.

And these predators need to feed not only themselves, but their young as well. South Georgia is entering peak breeding season.

Tuesday saw A68a split into three major segments.

What had looked like "a pointing hand" lost its "index finger and knuckles".

The breakages occurred along predictable lines of weakness that have been evident ever since the berg fist calved from Antarctica in 2017.

Staff at the Nerc Centre for Polar Observation and Modelling (CPOM) at the University of Leeds, UK, have examined A68a's changing shape over its three-and-a-half-year history.

They've used four separate satellite systems to examine not just the evolving area of the frozen block but its thickness, too.

Berg
A68a: The "knuckles" and the "index finger" snapped off on Tuesday

The area was tracked using Europe's Sentinel-1 satellite and America's Modis imager.

What started as a behemoth measuring 5,664 sq km (that's roughly a quarter the area of Wales) is now down to just 2,606 sq km (about the size of the English county of Durham).

Profiles of the iceberg's height above the surface of the ocean have also been recorded by Europe's CryoSat-2 and America's IceSat-2 spacecraft. Knowing a berg's freeboard enables scientists to calculate its draught - that hidden part below the waterline.

When it first calved from the Antarctic, A68 was 232m thick on average, with its thickest point having a dimension of 285m.

Today, the remnant A68a is 32m thinner in general, although there are places where the thickness has been reduced by over 50m.

When combined, the change in area and thickness amount to a 64% reduction in the iceberg's volume - from the original 1,467 cu km to today's 526 cu km.

Map of South Georgia
The berg and its bits are moving in a fast-flowing current called the SACCF

The big question, of course, is whether the much reduced iceberg still has the capacity to ground itself at South Georgia.

With a still existing submerged keel of 206m at its thickest, it's certainly possible.

At the moment, all the berg's many fragments are entrained in a fast-moving stream of water known as the Southern Antarctic Circumpolar Current Front. This is likely to sweep the chunks around South Georgia and then throw them north.

Satellites will monitor their progress as they skirt the shallow continental shelf. There are a number of places where large ice blocks could get caught and anchor in place.

Interestingly, the measured thickness of the two major fragments that broke free from A68a on Tuesday - they're called A68e and A68f - are thinner by about 50m. This would potentially allow them to get much closer in to the island's coastline.

A lot has been said about the difficulties a large object sitting offshore would present to foraging marine predators. But there are other implications of note, including the introduction of a mass of freshwater to the ecosystem as a stationary berg melted out over several months.

The CPOM team has even had a go at calculating this input.

The group says the average melting rate of A68 has been 2.5cm per day, and the berg is now shedding 767 cu m of freshwater per second into the surrounding ocean - equivalent to 12 times the outflow of England's River Thames.

For those who have followed A68a on its long journey from the Antarctic into the South Atlantic, Tuesday's significant fragmentation event had been a long time in coming.

Many observers had predicted it would happen months ago.

And we may yet be treated to a much more spectacular disintegration of the remaining elements of A68.

As the blocks move into warmer and warmer air conditions, substantial meltwaters will be generated at the surface of the ice. These waters will then force their way down through cracks to open up the ice still further.

There may come a point where what remains of A68a let go in one catastrophic moment.

Why A68a has little to do with climate change

The iceberg came from a part of the Antarctic where it is still very cold - the Larsen C Ice Shelf. This is a mass of floating ice formed by glaciers that have flowed down off the eastern side of the Antarctic Peninsula into the ocean. On entering the water, the glaciers' buoyant fronts lift up and join together to make a single protrusion. The calving of bergs at the forward edge of this shelf is a very natural behaviour. The shelf will maintain an equilibrium and the ejection of bergs is one way it balances the accumulation of mass from snowfall and the input of more ice from the feeding glaciers on land. Larsen C calves big icebergs like A68 on decadal timescales.

Jonathan.Amos-INTERNET@bbc.co.uk and follow me on Twitter: @BBCAmos

Latest Stories

  • Kevin Durant isn't just reclaiming his status as the league's top player, he's ready to win another title

    The reasons why Durant didn’t receive his due flowers are myriad, but mostly invalid. The fact he’s putting the world on notice that he’s coming to reclaim what’s his matters less about the prologue but more on what’s to come.

  • Paul George leads Clippers past Lakers to open 2020-21 season

    Paul George dropped 33 points to lead the Clippers past the Lakers on Tuesday night.

  • NHL makes important change to offside rule

    The NHL has eliminated some needless nuance from its offside rule.

  • Lakers debut NBA championship rings, won't unveil banner at Staples Center without fans

    "Stay Tuned, Lakers Family."

  • Report: NFL bans Josh Gordon from Seahawks practice after setback with substance abuse

    Josh Gordon reportedly suffered another setback in his battle with substance abuse.

  • The top league-winning, high-risk plays for fantasy finale | The Lineup

    Steven Psihogios and Wesley Cheng count you down to the final week of the fantasy season, and make the case for Jalen Hurts, Cole Beasley, Leonard Fournette and Logan Thomas as league winners.

  • Cowboys’ deal with Ezekiel Elliott is becoming one of NFL’s worst. And it may set up a divorce in 2021.

    With Dallas skating on the edge of having salary-cap issues or rebuilding, a high-priced RB is a bigger problem than anyone hoped it would be heading into 2021.

  • Devils, Capitals become first NHL teams to place brand advertising on helmets

    The New Jersey Devils and Washington Capitals became the first NHL teams to approve ads on helmets, but the news received mixed reactions from fans.

  • Deshaun Watson, 6 other Texans reportedly fined for maskless opening of QB's restaurant

    Yes, Deshaun Watson opened a new restaurant at the height of a pandemic.

  • Nurse looking to Anunoby, Siakam & VanVleet to take 'Big 3' challenge

    With OG Anunoby, Pascal Siakam and Fred VanVleet extended, the Raptors have established their core for the next few years and once Kyle Lowry retires, that trio will be depended on to compete and win against the NBA’s best players.

  • Report: NBA, Rockets review of strip club visit puts James Harden's season debut in doubt

    The Houston Rockets x James Harden saga continues.

  • Virus curbs prevent crowds at Brighton, Southampton in EPL

    LONDON — Brighton and Southampton will no longer be allowed to play in front of a crowd due to new coronavirus restrictions, leaving Liverpool and Everton as the only Premier League clubs permitted up to 2,000 spectators.When limited crowds were allowed back into games three weeks ago for the first time since March, they were allowed at half of the 20 Premier League stadiums. But a spike in COVID-19 cases and a potentially more contagious variant has led to tougher restrictions around southern England — the latest announced by the government on Wednesday placing Brighton and Southampton into tier four curbs.It came as the English Football Association announced 32 coronavirus positives after tests on 864 players and club staff in the top two women's leagues — almost 4% of those tested. It is the highest weekly figure from the Women's Super League and Championship, and more than in the previous seven weeks combined.The previous highest number of positives announced by the FA in a single week was 10 team cases detected between Oct. 19-25.Women's teams are now on a winter break until next month after playing their last matches on Sunday. Chelsea's game against Tottenham was postponed last weekend due to an outbreak within the WSL champion's squad.___More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_SportsThe Associated Press

  • NFL draft top-5 snapshot: There's a new QB2 following dramatic draft-order shakeup

    What a dramatic turn of events this past week with the 2021 NFL draft order.

  • Ontario Hockey League pushes back start of season again because of COVID-19

    TORONTO — The Ontario Hockey League has delayed the February start of its 2020-21 season.The OHL announced Wednesday the season will not start on Feb. 4, the date targeted earlier this year. Players were scheduled to report to their teams in early January.The decision follows Ontario Premier Doug Ford's decision to put the entire province into lockdown starting Saturday as cases surge during the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.The Quebec Major Junior Hockey League is the only one of three Canadian major-junior hockey leagues to have started play this season. Play was suspended Dec. 1, with the league saying it hopes to return with its 12 Quebec teams playing in four markets in late January. No date has been set for the return of the QMJHL's six teams in Atlantic Canada.The Western Hockey League had hoped to start its season in January, but announced another delay earlier this month.This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 23, 2020.The Canadian Press

  • Daryl Morey worried Hong Kong tweet would end NBA career, feels 'comfortable with what I did'

    Daryl Morey explains why he hit "send" on the controversial tweet.

  • Unusual world junior men's hockey championship set to open in Edmonton

    A world junior men's hockey championship like no other opens Friday in Edmonton with zero spectators and teams walled off from the general public because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The world under-20 tournament at Rogers Place is modelled on the NHL's "bubble", which allowed that league to complete the 2019-20 season in the same arena without any positive tests for the novel coronavirus over an eight-week span. Defending champion Canada opens the tournament Saturday against Germany. Shorter in duration with fewer personnel than when the NHL post-season "bubble" started, the 12-day, 10-country tournament is still a major logistical undertaking for Hockey Canada and the host committee.  That it wasn't cancelled along with so many other International Ice Hockey Federation tournaments in 2020 indicates a determination to televise live games to hockey fans looking for a distraction from the pandemic's grim effect on lives and the economy. The Alberta government didn't pull the plug on the tournament despite a spike in cases in the pandemic's second wave. Hockey Canada vice-president of events Dean McIntosh said the province has been "incredibly supportive." "We have an opportunity to give Canadians a gift here at Christmas time as well," McIntosh said. "The holiday season, the tradition of the world juniors has been great." The tournament generated a $22-million profit the last time it was held in Alberta in 2012.  That money was split between Hockey Canada, the Canadian Hockey League, the IIHF, Hockey Alberta and the minor hockey associations of host cities Edmonton and Calgary. But ticket revenue this year from a tournament that regularly does big business in Canada will be limited to buyers who don't ask for a refund, but instead keep their tickets for the 2022 tournament awarded back to Edmonton and Red Deer, Alta. The teenage players must follow the same protocols NHL players did in August and September such as daily tests and regular temperature checks, but with the addition of contact-tracing beacons embedded in their event credentials. When they're not on the ice, players are largely confined to their team's floor in one of two hotels. Unlike the NHL hub in the summer and early fall, Edmonton's winter temperatures aren't conducive to shooting hoops and hanging around food trucks in the hotel courtyard. Entry into the 2021 tournament secure zone was bumpy with positive COVID-19 test results eliminating six pre-tournament games and extending quarantines for both Sweden and Germany. Sweden overhauled its coaching staff before departing for Canada because the head coach and three assistants tested positive for the virus. Canada's selection camp was interrupted by a 14-day quarantine after two players tested positive. The host country is arguably in the easier of the two pools alongside Finland, Slovakia, Switzerland and Germany.   Russia, United States, Sweden, the Czech Republic and Austria comprise Pool B. The top four teams in each group advance to quarterfinals Jan. 2, followed by semifinals Jan. 4 and the championship game Jan. 5. Depending on the COVID-19 situation and restrictions in their respective countries, the number of league games each player has under his belt coming into the tournament varies widely. Russian, Finnish and Swedish players in the tournament have played something resembling a regular season in their respective leagues.   There are Canadian and American players who haven't appeared in a real game in months because the Western and Ontario major junior leagues won't start until 2021.  A handful of players are living hockey "bubble" life a second time after experiencing it with their respective NHL teams this past summer. No relegation round this year helps countries like Slovakia, Germany and Austria, which are assured a return trip to Alberta for the 2022 world junior tournament. Countries that might have earned promotion can't because the second-tier championship was cancelled. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 23, 2020. Donna Spencer, The Canadian Press

  • NFL Week 16 picks: Saints have a new QB question, and this one is harder to figure out

    Drew Brees struggled in a return from a serious injury.

  • 10 burning questions facing the Toronto Raptors this season

    A lot has changed for the Toronto Raptors since they raised the championship banner to open the season a year ago.

  • Atletico's Trippier banned for 10 weeks for betting breaches

    LONDON — Atletico Madrid defender Kieran Trippier was banned from football for 10 weeks on Wednesday for breaching betting rules in a punishment from The English Football Association that applies worldwide. The misconduct denied by Trippier happened in July 2019 — the month he left Tottenham for Atletico. The FA said an independent regulatory commission proved four of the breaches, which also saw Trippier fined 70,000 pounds ($94,000), but dismissed three allegations during a personal hearing. The ban takes effect immediately and comes with Atletico top of the Spanish league. Trippier will be suspended for the first leg of the Champions League game against Chelsea in the round of 16 in February. The ban expires before England’s national team is next due to play. ___ More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports The Associated Press

  • The Clippers can't be trusted until they win when it matters most

    Another opening night win for the Clippers over the Lakers, but what did that get them last season?