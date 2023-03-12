Giannis to miss third straight game for Bucks

Giannis Antetokounmpo will miss a third straight game for the Milwaukee Bucks when they face the Golden State Warriors on Saturday due to a sore right hand.

The 2019 and 2020 NBA MVP was listed as questionable before being declared out hours prior to tip-off on Saturday.

Antetokounmpo missed Thursday's 118-113 win over the Brooklyn Nets with the same issue, while he was absent for Tuesday's 134-123 victory over the Orlando Magic with a non-COVID illness.

The Bucks lead the Eastern Conference with an NBA-best 48-18 record, winning 19 of their past 20 games.

Antetokounmpo is fourth overall for points per game in the NBA this season with 31.2 and second for rebounds, with 11.9 per game.

