Giannis gets ‘freaky’ and other things sports fans love on Valentine’s Day I The Rush

WATCH THE VIDEO ABOVE to see today’s piping-hot, fresh-outta-the-oven episode of THE RUSH with Jared Quay. We’ll let you know everything you didn’t know you needed to know about sports. Other stuff too. But mostly sports.

It’s Tuesday, February 14, 2023, and here’s what Jared is cookin’ up for Valentine’s Day:

The Chiefs rock out after winning Super Bowl LVII

Kadarius Toney’s redemption story was written on the biggest stage

Rihanna’s halftime show made it into the history books in strong and silent fashion

Giannis Antetokounmpo gets ‘freaky’

MLB makes extra inning ghost runners permanent