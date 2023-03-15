Giannis: Bucks must 'stay humble' after clinching playoff spot

Giannis Antetokounmpo warned his team-mates not to get ahead of themselves after the Milwaukee Bucks became the first side to clinch a playoff spot.

The Bucks beat the Phoenix Suns 116-104 at Footprint Center on Tuesday to make it 20 wins from their past 22 games and reach 50 victories for the season.

Giannis backed up Monday's 46-point return against the Sacramento Kings with 36 points, 11 rebounds and eight assists in another convincing victory.

Milwaukee are the favourites to land the NBA title, but Antetokounmpo believes there is room for improvement.

"We're in a good place," said Antetokounmpo, whose average of 31.5 points per game this term is the fourth-best in the division. "We've got to keep on learning, staying humble."

Antetokounmpo later added on Twitter: "One game at a time. You can't skip steps."

The Bucks let a 57-48 lead slip in the fourth quarter against the Suns, who were still missing Kevin Durant, but they responded well to make it back-to-back road wins.

"We just mentioned it in the coaches' locker room to appreciate this," Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer said.

"Making the playoffs in this league is hard. You should never take anything for granted."

The Bucks are back in action on Thursday with a home game against the Indiana Pacers, who are down in 12th in the Eastern Conference.