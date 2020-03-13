Giannis Antetokouonmpo, Zion Williamson, Blake Griffin, Mavericks pledge money to arena workers

More players are stepping up for the arena workers who will now miss paychecks due to the NBA suspending games indefinitely during the coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic.

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo said on Friday he will donate $100,000 to the staff at the Fiserv Forum.

Later in the day, Detroit Pistons forward Blake Griffin and New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson also pledged to help the workers in their home arenas.

Williamson promised to cover all worker salaries for 30 days.

The people of New Orleans have been incredibly welcoming and supportive since I was drafted by the Pels last June, and some of the most special people I have met are those who work at Smoothie King Center,” Williamson wrote. ... “I am pledging to cover the salaries for all of those Smoothie King Center workers for the next 30 days.”

Meanwhile, Rod Beard of the Detroit News reports that Griffin has pledged $100,000 to the workers at Little Caesars Arena.

Their donations came the day after the Cleveland Cavaliers’ Kevin Love announced a $100,000 donation through his foundation to help the team’s support staff and arena staff.

“I hope that during this time of crisis, others will join me in supporting our communities,” Love wrote in the Instagram announcement.

Mavericks, Hawks, Warriors plan to help staff

Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban first brought the issue up Wednesday night after the NBA announced it would suspend games indefinitely. The Mavericks announced on Friday afternoon that it would pay event staff for the estimated six home games that will be missed during the 30-day hiatus.

The Golden State Warriors took it a step further on Friday night, too.

The ownership group, along with players and coaches, pledged to donate $1 million to the staff that works at the Chase Center.

Atlanta Hawks owner Tony Ressler agreed to join Cuban in doing something similar for his arena workers, and the Philadelphia 76ers have said they would do something.

