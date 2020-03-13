Giannis Antetokouonmpo, Zion Williamson, Blake Griffin, Mavericks pledge money to arena workers

More players are stepping up for the arena workers who will now miss paychecks due to the NBA suspending games indefinitely during the coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic.

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo said on Friday he will donate $100,000 to the staff at the Fiserv Forum.

It’s bigger than basketball! And during this tough time I want to help the people that make my life, my family’s lives and my teammates lives easier. Me and my family pledge to donate $100,000 to the Fiserv Forum staff. We can get through this together! 🙏🏽 — Giannis Antetokounmpo (@Giannis_An34) March 13, 2020

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Later in the day, Detroit Pistons forward Blake Griffin and New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson also pledged to help the workers in their home arenas.

Williamson promised to cover all worker salaries for 30 days.

The people of New Orleans have been incredibly welcoming and supportive since I was drafted by the Pels last June, and some of the most special people I have met are those who work at Smoothie King Center,” Williamson wrote. ... “I am pledging to cover the salaries for all of those Smoothie King Center workers for the next 30 days.”

Meanwhile, Rod Beard of the Detroit News reports that Griffin has pledged $100,000 to the workers at Little Caesars Arena.

back at you. just following suit https://t.co/eQHrdodond — Blake Griffin (@blakegriffin23) March 13, 2020

Their donations came the day after the Cleveland Cavaliers’ Kevin Love announced a $100,000 donation through his foundation to help the team’s support staff and arena staff.

Story continues

“I hope that during this time of crisis, others will join me in supporting our communities,” Love wrote in the Instagram announcement.

Mavericks, Hawks, Warriors plan to help staff

Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban first brought the issue up Wednesday night after the NBA announced it would suspend games indefinitely. The Mavericks announced on Friday afternoon that it would pay event staff for the estimated six home games that will be missed during the 30-day hiatus.

Just released by Mavs. Team will pay staff over six projected home games that will be missed. pic.twitter.com/0k1hZumAz2 — Jay Busbee (@jaybusbee) March 13, 2020

The Golden State Warriors took it a step further on Friday night, too.

The ownership group, along with players and coaches, pledged to donate $1 million to the staff that works at the Chase Center.

Golden State Warriors ownership, players and coaches will contribute $1 million to disaster relief fund for Chase Center employees. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) March 14, 2020

Atlanta Hawks owner Tony Ressler agreed to join Cuban in doing something similar for his arena workers, and the Philadelphia 76ers have said they would do something.

Coronavirus news on Yahoo

Milwaukee Bucks forward workers at the Bucks arena. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

More from Yahoo Sports: