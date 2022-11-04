Who Is Giannis Antetokounmpo's Girlfriend? All About Mariah Riddlesprigger

Giannis Antetokounmpo and his girlfriend Mariah Riddlesprigger arrive for the 2019 NBA Awards at Barker Hangar on June 24, 2019 in Santa Monica, California
Giannis Antetokounmpo and his girlfriend Mariah Riddlesprigger arrive for the 2019 NBA Awards at Barker Hangar on June 24, 2019 in Santa Monica, California

LISA O'CONNOR/AFP

Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo has quite the support system.

In addition to basketball fans, who affectionately refer to the NBA star as the "Greek Freak," Antetokounmpo counts his two sons and his longtime girlfriend Mariah Riddlesprigger among his biggest supporters.

While not much is known about the early days of the couple's relationship, the NBA champion and fashion entrepreneur are now a family of four, having welcomed their sons Liam Charles and Maverick Shai in 2020 and 2021, respectively. They are also not shy when it comes to sharing their love on social media, often posting Instagram tributes for one another and providing glimpses into their family life.

On Dec. 6, 2021, Riddlesprigger penned a sweet message for Antetokounmpo's birthday. "Happy Birthday My Love! I pray your smile continues to brighten up any room and you always find the joy in life. Thank you for loving our boys the way you do and all the sacrifices you make for our family. Cheers to so many more years of memories together! It ain't been easy but it's been worth it. 💛🎉💪🏽," she wrote alongside a picture of her and Antetokounmpo from a maternity shoot.

So, who is the woman that stole the Greek basketball star's heart? Here's everything to know about Mariah Riddlesprigger and her relationship with Giannis Antetokounmpo.

She's the founder of a clothing brand

Giannis Antetokounmpo and Mariah Riddlesprigger
Giannis Antetokounmpo and Mariah Riddlesprigger

Mariah Riddlesprigger Instagram

In May 2021, Riddlesprigger launched her own apparel brand Sincerely, Mariah, a collection of loungewear pieces inspired "by all of the remarkable people" she's met over the years. During an interview with Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune, Riddlesprigger explained that she first started working on the brand while Antetokounmpo was in the NBA bubble.

"I was like, this is something I need to do for me, I know this will help me feel more like me again," she shared, reflecting on how she was struggling with feeling isolated amid the COVID-19 pandemic in addition to being a new mom.

While Riddlespringer hopes her collection will help spread positivity — the pieces are embroidered with messages like "undeniably worthy" and "unapologetically me" — she also wanted it to reflect her own wardrobe.

"It's stuff you can wear around the house, you can wear just running to the store," she told the publication. "I'm big on comfort. If you see me around Milwaukee, I'm most likely in yoga pants or sweats and a sweatshirt. That's my go-to, so I don't want to stray too far from who I am."

To celebrate the accomplishment, Riddlesprigger shared several posts on Instagram, including a touching tribute to Antetokounmpo, whom she credited for motivating and supporting her throughout the process. "His words resonated with me and they're the reason I did not give up when I was tired, or when I got bored or wrapped up in motherhood and my personal issues," she wrote in the caption. "Anytime I wanted to wave the white flag I imagined his thick lovable accent challenging me to be the best version of myself. Giannis, thank you for believing in me, inspiring me and simply being you!"

Antetokounmpo also celebrated the brand's launch on his Twitter, writing, "sincerelymariah.com has launched! I'm so proud of you babe 🤎 @mariahdanae15."

She and Antetokounmpo have two kids together

Giannis Antetokounmpo, Mariah Riddlesprigger, and family attend the world premiere of Rise at Walt Disney Studios in Burbank, California on June 22, 2022
Giannis Antetokounmpo, Mariah Riddlesprigger, and family attend the world premiere of Rise at Walt Disney Studios in Burbank, California on June 22, 2022

Jesse Grant/Getty

The couple welcomed their first son together, Liam, on Feb. 11, 2020. Liam is regularly spotted cheering on Antetokounmpo at his games alongside Riddlesprigger and was even on hand to celebrate his dad's victory when the Bucks took home the NBA title in July 2021.

In September 2021, Riddlesprigger announced that she and Antetokounmpo had welcomed their second child together on Instagram. The mother of two posted a sweet photo of Liam giving his newborn brother a kiss, writing in the caption, "My boys 💛 Being your mama is my greatest joy! I hear it's national son's day and I'll take any chance I get to celebrate you two little sour patch kids!"

A few months later, she revealed the name of their second son on Instagram: Maverick Shai Antetokounmpo.

She has a degree in sports management

According to her LinkedIn profile, Riddlesprigger attended Rice University in Houston, Texas, from 2010 to 2014, where she graduated with a degree in sports management and sociology. As a student, she worked in the NBA Summer League as an intern for two consecutive years. After graduation, she worked in basketball operations for the Philadelphia 76ers.

She is supportive of Antetokounmpo's career

Giannis Antetokounmpo and Mariah Riddlesprigger are seen during NBA x HBCU Classic Presented by AT&amp;T as part of the 2022 All-Star Weekend at Wolstein Center on February 19, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio
Giannis Antetokounmpo and Mariah Riddlesprigger are seen during NBA x HBCU Classic Presented by AT&T as part of the 2022 All-Star Weekend at Wolstein Center on February 19, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio

Arturo Holmes/Getty

Riddlesprigger is a very supportive girlfriend and she has been right by Antetokounmpo's side for some of his biggest moments. In 2019, she accompanied Antetokounmpo to the NBA Awards, where he was named MVP. She and Antetokounmpo also attended the premiere of the Disney+ biopic, Rise, along with their two sons. The film is based on the real-life story of Giannis and his two brothers, Thanasis and Kostas Antetokounmpo, and their journey to becoming the first trio of siblings to each nab an NBA championship title.

Riddlesprigger celebrated Antetokounmpo's film on Instagram along with a photo of the two of them at the Rise premiere. "Babe, thank you so much for all that you do. I'm so proud of the man that you are and even more blessed to hold your hand through it all! I love you 💛," she wrote.

She's a former volleyball player

Antetokounmpo is not the only athlete in the family. Riddlesprigger played volleyball in both high school and college as an outside hitter. During her senior year of high school, Riddlesprigger was named team captain and team MVP before going on to play volleyball at Rice University.

She is involved in several charity missions

Both Antetokounmpo and Riddlesprigger are very passionate about giving back. To celebrate the birth of their second son, Maverick, in September 2021, Riddlesprigger and Antetokounmpo announced in separate Instagram posts that they would be leading a diaper drive and fundraiser to benefit the Milwaukee Diaper Mission. By the end of the week-long drive, Riddlesprigger revealed that they had raised $38,000 and collected 20,000 diapers. In October 2022, she shared that the pair were teaming up with the mission again for another fundraiser to raise an additional $50,000.

Riddlesprigger also partnered with OneHope27 to provide gifts and toys for kids in foster care during the holidays in 2021. While discussing her clothing brand with the Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune, Riddlesprigger shared that her ultimate goal is to start a nonprofit of her own to help families and children.

She and Antetokounmpo spend plenty of family time together

Even with Antetokounmpo's hectic basketball schedule and the demands of Riddlesprigger's business, the couple always finds time for their family. They've shared several cute family moments through the years on social media, including a family Halloween costume in 2021. In a shot posted to Riddlesprigger's Instagram, Antetokounmpo dressed up as the Tin Man from The Wizard of Oz while she went as Dorothy and their two sons were the Lion and the Scarecrow.

The family had another matching moment at a Milwaukee Bucks game in May 2022. Riddlesprigger and her two sons sported personalized jackets with Antetokounmpo's name and jersey on the back as they supported him at one of his games. "We got you, always 💛💪🏽," Riddlesprigger captioned a shot of the whole family with their backs facing the camera.

