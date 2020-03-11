Giannis Antetokounmpo was terrified to receive MRI results after leg injury: 'I s--- my pants'

Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo wasn’t looking forward to hearing the results of his most recent MRI. Antetokounmpo was so afraid he had suffered a serious injury that waiting for the MRI results caused him to “s—- my pants,” according to ESPN’s Tim Bontemps.

That fear was unfounded. While Antetokounmpo did suffer a minor joint capsule sprain, the injury isn’t thought to be serious. Antetokounmpo, 25, was ruled out for two games. The Bucks lost both contests, their first time in a calendar year losing back-to-back regular-season games.

The Bucks will take on the Boston Celtics on Thursday. Antetokounmpo has not been ruled out for that contest yet.

Antetokounmpo suffered the injury after falling awkwardly during Friday’s game against the Los Angeles Lakers. Following the contest, the Bucks announced that Antetokounmpo would undergo an MRI to determine the severity of the issue.

So, was Antetokounmpo speaking literally or figuratively when he said he prematurely evacuated his bowels while waiting for the results of his MRI? We’ll leave that to you to decide. We’re not sure we need more details about Antetokounmpo’s bathroom habits.

