Giannis Antetokounmpo wants to draft Russell Westbrook, Joel Embiid to same All-Star squad to squash beef

Antetokounmpo will have his work cut out for him if he manages to get these two on the same roster.

Russell Westbrook and Joel Embiid don’t like one another … at all. But nobody likes to see two NBA stars feud (right?), so enter Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Antetokounmpo was selected as an All-Star captain on Thursday and said he plans to use his draft powers to bring Westbrook and Embiid together on one team.

"It’s all about love — I’m a lover, I’m not a fighter, that’s how it goes, right? — so I’m going to pick Joel Embiid. If I can pick Joel Embiid and Russell Westbrook on the same team I’ll do it," Antetokounmpo told reporters.

In a thrilling 117-115 win for the Thunder over the 76ers last weekend, Embiid and Westbrook had a little dust-up late that carried into the locker rooms after the game.

When asked about why Westbrook was so mad after Embiid fouled him on a fast break, the Philly center answered: "I don't know why he was mad. I have no idea ... but he's always in his feelings."

Westbrook, when asked if he and Embiid “were cool,” answered: “F— no.”

Its seems like Antetokounmpo will have his work cut out for him if he manages to get these two on the same roster.

