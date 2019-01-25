Giannis Antetokounmpo wants to draft Russell Westbrook, Joel Embiid to same All-Star squad to squash beef

Russell Westbrook and Joel Embiid don’t like one another … at all. But nobody likes to see two NBA stars feud (right?), so enter Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Antetokounmpo was selected as an All-Star captain on Thursday and said he plans to use his draft powers to bring Westbrook and Embiid together on one team.

"It’s all about love — I’m a lover, I’m not a fighter, that’s how it goes, right? — so I’m going to pick Joel Embiid. If I can pick Joel Embiid and Russell Westbrook on the same team I’ll do it," Antetokounmpo told reporters.

In a thrilling 117-115 win for the Thunder over the 76ers last weekend, Embiid and Westbrook had a little dust-up late that carried into the locker rooms after the game.

Russ and Embiid get into it every time they play pic.twitter.com/klqbiDR9Ug — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) January 19, 2019

When asked about why Westbrook was so mad after Embiid fouled him on a fast break, the Philly center answered: "I don't know why he was mad. I have no idea ... but he's always in his feelings."

Westbrook, when asked if he and Embiid “were cool,” answered: “F— no.”

Its seems like Antetokounmpo will have his work cut out for him if he manages to get these two on the same roster.