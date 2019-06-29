Giannis Antetokounmpo tiptoes around criticism of his Eurostep

Giannis Antetokounmpo hears you talking about his freakish ability to get to the rim. The NBA's reigning MVP knows that you think he's breaking the rules.

On Friday, Antetokounmpo tried to show people in his native Greece that his Eurostep is all perfectly legal.

The Greek Freak broke it down, slowly, as he entertained a group of fans in Athens while also promoting his new Nike shoe (video via Bleacher Report's Master Tesfatsion).

Scroll to continue with content Ad

.@Giannis_An34 breaks down his lethal Euro step:



“A lot of people say I travel, but I don’t travel.” pic.twitter.com/Neu81QmlKI



— Master (@MasterTes) June 28, 2019

MORE: Giannis emotional after winning MVP

The 6-11 Bucks superstar uses long strides and body control to get around and over defenders. Critics see too many strides and not enough dribbles, but he's not being called for violations, so . . . carry on.

Antetokounmpo will show off his moves again in the upcoming FIBA World Cup. He said Friday he will play for Greece in the tournament in China, which will begin Aug. 31.