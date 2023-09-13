Giannis Antetokounmpo Subtly Confirms His Engagement to Longtime Partner Mariah Riddlesprigger

The Milwaukee Bucks star and his fiancée also confirmed the gender of their third child

Michael Loccisano/Getty Mariah Riddlesprigger and Giannis Antetokounmpo

Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo just revealed that he and longtime girlfriend Mariah Riddlesprigger are engaged.



During a press conference to promote their volunteer work with Milwaukee’s Diaper Mission on Monday, the 28-year-old athlete made a subtle reference to the fact that the pair is planning to get married by referring to Riddlesprigger, 30, as his fiancée.



He then added, “Soon [I’m going] to be married to this beautiful woman next to me.”



Riddlesprigger, who could also be seen wearing a large diamond ring on her left finger, then briefly cracked a smile while her soon-to-be-husband and father of her two children continued speaking to the press.



Reps for the couple did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment on the big news. It's unclear when the engagement happened.



Jesse Grant/Getty Giannis Antetokounmpo and Mariah Riddlesprigger with their two sons in June 2022.

The happy news for the couple comes after the two revealed in May that they are expecting their third baby together. “Our dreams becoming reality,” they shared on Instagram that month.



At the time, they did not reveal the gender of their child, who will be joining sons Liam Charles, 3, and Maverick Shai, 2. But during the press conference this week, Antetokounmpo revealed that they’re expecting a girl.



“I know my two boys are gonna be extremely excited to meet their little sister, and protect her and spend time with her and play with her, and you know, grow up with her,” he said when he and Riddlesprigger were asked about the new addition.

Related: Giannis Antetokounmpo and Girlfriend Mariah Riddlesprigger Expecting Baby No. 3: 'Dreams Becoming Reality'

“I’m feeling very pregnant,” Riddlesprigger said when asked how she was feeling, adding that “hopefully the baby comes very soon.”



"I'm very excited. It's our third. Our other two boys are excited as well. We'll see how it goes,” she continued.



Riddlesprigger then complimented Antetokounmpo on his attentive behavior during this third pregnancy. “He’s done a great job,” she said before the NBA star compared himself to a butler.



Story continues

“That’s what I am,” he joked about attending to Riddlesprigger’s needs. “That’s what I do.”



This is not the first time the couple has partnered with Milwaukee Diaper Mission to give back to those in need.

As PEOPLE previously reported, in celebration of the birth of their second son in Sept. 2021, Riddlesprigger and Antetokounmpo announced they would be leading a diaper drive and fundraiser to benefit the organization. By the end of the week-long event, they raised $38,000 and collected 20,000 diapers.



"Knowing that other moms have to decide between food and diapers and different things like that, I just can't imagine," Riddlesprigger shared on Monday. "I'm so blessed that I'm not in that situation. I just kind of want to help as many moms and as many families in general."



For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.