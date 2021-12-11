Giannis Antetokounmpo sets record as Milwaukee beat Houston

Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 41 points and set a new Milwaukee Bucks record as the reigning NBA champions triumphed against the Houston Rockets.

Antetokounmpo’s statistics from the 123-114 victory at Toyota Centre showed 17 rebounds, five assists, three steals and two blocks – and the 27-year-old is now the Bucks’ all-time blocks leader.

While the Bucks bounced back from defeat at Miami Heat last time out, the result ended a seven-game winning streak for the Rockets.

LeBron James registered 33 points as the Los Angeles Lakers won 116-95 against Oklahoma City Thunder, having lost their first two matches against them this season in his absence.

Last season’s finals runners-up Phoenix Suns won 111-90 against the Boston Celtics, with JaVale McGee scoring 21 points.

Meanwhile, the Charlotte Hornets edged the Sacramento Kings 124-123 at Spectrum Centre after De’Aaron Fox missed two free throws for the visitors with 2.4 seconds left.

.@JaValeMcGee with a BIG time double-double! Tonight's @FanDuel Stat Line of the Game pic.twitter.com/5fD4iU6ICc — Phoenix Suns (@Suns) December 11, 2021

The Brooklyn Nets won 113-105 at the Atlanta Hawks as Kevin Durant scored 31 for the away side and Trae Young did the same for the hosts.

Elsewhere, the Indiana Pacers beat the Dallas Mavericks 106-93, the Cleveland Cavaliers won 123-106 at the Minnesota Timberwolves, and there were also wins for the Toronto Raptors against the New York Knicks (90-87) and the New Orleans Pelicans against the Detroit Pistons (109-93).