Giannis Antetokounmpo says he's only reached '60 percent' of his potential after MVP season

Giannis Antetokounmpo had an impressive season leading the Bucks.

He capped off his sixth-year with MVP honors, but the Milwaukee star says he has yet to reach his full potential.

"There's a lot of things I can improve on," Antetokounmpo told ESPN over the weekend. "First of all, [I have to] look at myself before I look at anybody else. Try to self-improve as much as possible. There are a lot of things that I got to work on in my game.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

"A lot of people say, 'You are the MVP, you are one of the best players in the league, you are so dominant. But I think I can get better. I think I am at 60 percent of my potential, as good as I can be. I just want to be better. If I am in the same situation again [in the conference finals], react better, play the game better, play better, execute better."

The Bucks were eliminated from the playoffs when they fell to the Raptors in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference finals.

Despite the disappointing exit, the 24-year-old forward made a strong case for himself when he helped Milwaukee to the NBA's best record at 60-22. He averaged 27.7 points, 12.5 rebounds, 5.9 assists, and 1.5 blocks per game.

He shot 57.8 percent from the field but just 25.6 percent from behind the arc in the regular season.

Antetokounmpo nearly bested his regular-season averages in the playoffs, recording 25.5 points and 12.3 rebounds throughout the postseason for the Bucks. But he struggled at times as Toronto zeroed in on him during the conference finals.

MORE: NBA awards 2019: Giannis Antetokounmpo emotional after winning MVP | Giannis Antetokounmpo addresses loss to Raptors, says Bucks will ‘be back stronger and better’ | Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo on roster changes around the NBA: 'It's insane'

Story continues

"We're going to get better," he said in May. "We're going to come back next year and believe in who we are, believe in what we've built this year, and hopefully we can be in the same situation and be the ones moving forward."



