Giannis Antetokounmpo, Rudy Gobert, Paul George highlight NBA All-Defensive First Team

Sporting News
Gobert, Antetokounmpo and George all had nearly identical point totals to secure spots on the team.

The NBA All-Defensive First Team was announced Wednesday, with three of it's five players receiving nearly identical points to make it on the team.

Jazz center Rudy Gobert lead all players with 196 points, including 97 First Team votes, to make the First Team for the third year in a row.

Thunder center Paul George was second with 195 points (96 First-Team Votes), while Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo had 193 points (94 First-Team votes).

Boston's Marcus Smart (145 points, 63 First-Team votes) and Milwaukee's Eric Bledsoe (100 points, 36 First-Team votes) round out the roster.

Each First-Team vote is worth two points, while Second-Team votes are worth one.

It marks the second time George has been on the First Team and is the first time Antetokounmpo has made either a First Team roster. Smart and Bledsoe are both first-time selections to an NBA All-Defensive Team.

Gobert, George and Antetokounmpo all are finalists for the 2018-19 Kia NBA Defensive Player of the Year Award, as well.

The NBA All-Defensive Teams were selected by a global panel of 100 sportswriters and broadcasters, which selected an All-Defensive Second Team, as well.

Jrue Holiday, Klay Thompson, Joel Embiid, Draymond Green and Kawhi Leonard all round out the Second Team.

NBA All-Defensive First Team

Player

Team

Position

First Team votes

Second Team votes

Total points

Rudy Gobert

Jazz

Center

97

2

196

Paul George

Thunder

Forward

96

3

195

Giannis Antetokounmpo

Bucks

Forward

94

5

193

Marcus Smart

Celtics

Guard

63

19

145

Eric Bledsoe

Bucks

Guard

36

28

100

NBA All-Defensive Second Team

Player

Team

Position

First Team votes

Second Team votes

Total points

Jrue Holiday

Pelicans

Guard

31

28

90

Klay Thompson

Warriors

Guard

23

36

82

Joel Embiid

76ers

Center

4

72

80

Draymond Green

Warriors

Forward

2

57

61

Kawhi Leonard

Raptors

Forward

5

29

39

