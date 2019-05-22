Giannis Antetokounmpo, Rudy Gobert, Paul George highlight NBA All-Defensive First Team
The NBA All-Defensive First Team was announced Wednesday, with three of it's five players receiving nearly identical points to make it on the team.
Jazz center Rudy Gobert lead all players with 196 points, including 97 First Team votes, to make the First Team for the third year in a row.
Thunder center Paul George was second with 195 points (96 First-Team Votes), while Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo had 193 points (94 First-Team votes).
Boston's Marcus Smart (145 points, 63 First-Team votes) and Milwaukee's Eric Bledsoe (100 points, 36 First-Team votes) round out the roster.
Each First-Team vote is worth two points, while Second-Team votes are worth one.
It marks the second time George has been on the First Team and is the first time Antetokounmpo has made either a First Team roster. Smart and Bledsoe are both first-time selections to an NBA All-Defensive Team.
Gobert, George and Antetokounmpo all are finalists for the 2018-19 Kia NBA Defensive Player of the Year Award, as well.
The NBA All-Defensive Teams were selected by a global panel of 100 sportswriters and broadcasters, which selected an All-Defensive Second Team, as well.
Jrue Holiday, Klay Thompson, Joel Embiid, Draymond Green and Kawhi Leonard all round out the Second Team.
NBA All-Defensive First Team
Player
Team
Position
First Team votes
Second Team votes
Total points
Rudy Gobert
Jazz
Center
97
2
196
Paul George
Thunder
Forward
96
3
195
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Bucks
Forward
94
5
193
Marcus Smart
Celtics
Guard
63
19
145
Eric Bledsoe
Bucks
Guard
36
28
100
MORE: Giannis Antetokounmpo rep drags Drake for trolling Bucks star | NBA playoffs 2019: 3 takeaways from Raptors' Game 4 win over Bucks | NBA playoffs 2019: Fred VanVleet says newborn son snapped him out of shooting slump
NBA All-Defensive Second Team
Player
Team
Position
First Team votes
Second Team votes
Total points
Jrue Holiday
Pelicans
Guard
31
28
90
Klay Thompson
Warriors
Guard
23
36
82
Joel Embiid
76ers
Center
4
72
80
Draymond Green
Warriors
Forward
2
57
61
Kawhi Leonard
Raptors
Forward
5
29
39