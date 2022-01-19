Giannis Antetokounmpo Reveals He Wants To Play for the Milwaukee Bucks for 20 Years

Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo has racked up quite the resume over the years. As a five-time All-Star and All-NBA player, two-time MVP and 2021 NBA Champion, the Greek Freak has proven to be a force in the league.

Antetokounmpo has played for the Milwaukee Bucks for the entirety of his NBA career. Since 2013, he has been a staple to the Bucks' growth and subsequently their most recent trophy at the NBA Championships in 2021. In a recent post-interview conversation the Greek Freak admitted that he hopes to play for 20 years in the league and for the Bucks only. The Athletic caught up with Antetokounmpo who recently discussed what it was like to be considered the sport's 24th All-Time greatest player,

"I want to play 20 years. Hopefully, I can play all 20 of those years with the Bucks.

But we'll see, I can't predict the future, but that...that's a compliment. Being [number] 24 and I just turned 27. That's all my hard work that has paid off. But I gotta — we just lost — I gotta keep going. I gotta keep improving as a player. I gotta keep enjoying the game. Gotta stay in the moment, live in the moment and where it's going to end up when I'm done with it and I'm done with the league and out of the league, who knows.

That's a compliment. I can take that right there and talk about it, show it to my kids."

Other players who have played for one team their entire careers are Dirk Nowitzki for the Dallas Mavericks, Kobe Bryant for the Los Angeles Lakers, Tim Duncan for San Antonio Spurs, just to name a few.

In other sports news, Kevin Durant is officially out for at least one month from a sprained MCL.