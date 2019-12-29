Giannis Antetokounmpo to miss second consecutive game

Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo will miss his second consecutive game because of back soreness.

The Bucks will be without the reigning NBA MVP for Saturday's clash against the Orlando Magic, the team announced.

Antetokounmpo sat out Milwaukee's 112-86 win over the Atlanta Hawks on Friday because of his back problem.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

MORE INJURIES: How long is Trae Young out?

"He did some work earlier today and he is making progress. I think he is very close," Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer told reporters pregame on Saturday.

"Just not ready to go or not capable tonight. We'll hope that not playing tonight and another day without a game, he will return soon."

The Bucks are 5-0 in the second game of back-to-backs this season. #FearTheDeer pic.twitter.com/M1gtMGAovS — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) December 28, 2019

Antetokounmpo is averaging 30.5 points, 12.9 rebounds and 5.7 assists per game for the league-leading Bucks (28-5).