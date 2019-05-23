Giannis Antetokounmpo, James Harden earn unanimous All-NBA first team nods

The two are joined by Stephen Curry (91 first team votes), Paul George (71 votes) and Nikola Jokić (59 votes).

Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo and Rockets guard James Harden were unanimous selections for the All-NBA teams unveiled Thursday.

The two received first team votes on all 100 ballots to finish with 500 points each.

Antetokounmpo and Harden are followed closely by Warriors guard Stephen Curry with 482 points, including 91 first team votes. Thunder forward Paul George (433 points; 71 first-team votes) and Nuggets center Nikola Jokić (411; 59) round out the roster.

Each first-team vote is worth five points, while second team votes are worth three and third team votes are worth one.

It marks the first time Antetokounmpo, a two-time second team member, has been selected for the honor. Harden, unanimously selected for the third straight year, has been named four times before.

Those named to the second team include 76ers center Joel Embiid (375 points), Warriors forward Kevin Durant (358), Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard (306), Raptors forward Kawhi Leonard (242) and Celtics guard Kyrie Irving (195).

Players named to the third team include Thunder guard Russell Westbrook (178 points), Pistons forward Blake Griffin (115), Lakers forward LeBron James (111), Jazz center Rudy Gobert (89) and Hornets guard Kemba Walker (51).

With the pick, James ties the NBA record for most All-NBA selections with 15, though he missed out on the All-NBA first team for only the fourth time in his 16-year career.

All-NBA First Team

Player

Team

Position

First Team (5 pts)

Second Team (3 pts)

Third Team (1 pt)

Total points

Giannis Antetokounmpo

Bucks

Forward

100

500

James Harden

Rockets

Guard

100

500

Stephen Curry

Warriors

Guard

91

9

482

Paul George

Thunder

Forward

71

25

3

433

Nikola Jokić

Nuggets

Center

59

38

2

411

All-NBA Second Team

Player

Team

Position

First Team (5 pts)

Second Team (3 pts)

Third Team (1 pt)

Total points

Joel Embiid

76ers

Center

40

57

4

375

Kevin Durant

Warriors

Forwad

29

71

358

Damian Lillard

Trail Blazers

Guard

8

87

5

306

Kawhi Leonard

Raptors

Forward

73

23

242

Kyrie Irving

Celtics

Center

52

39

195

All-NBA Third Team

Player

Team

Position

First Team (5 pts)

Second Team (3 pts)

Third Team (1 pt)

Total points

Russell Westbrook

Thunder

Guard

1

43

44

178

Blake Griffin

Pistons

Forward

13

76

115

LeBron James

Lakers

Forward

13

72

111

Rudy Gobert

Jazz

Center

1

5

69

89

Kemba Walker

Hornets

Guard

4

39

51


