Giannis Antetokounmpo, James Harden earn unanimous All-NBA first team nods
Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo and Rockets guard James Harden were unanimous selections for the All-NBA teams unveiled Thursday.
The two received first team votes on all 100 ballots to finish with 500 points each.
Antetokounmpo and Harden are followed closely by Warriors guard Stephen Curry with 482 points, including 91 first team votes. Thunder forward Paul George (433 points; 71 first-team votes) and Nuggets center Nikola Jokić (411; 59) round out the roster.
Each first-team vote is worth five points, while second team votes are worth three and third team votes are worth one.
It marks the first time Antetokounmpo, a two-time second team member, has been selected for the honor. Harden, unanimously selected for the third straight year, has been named four times before.
Those named to the second team include 76ers center Joel Embiid (375 points), Warriors forward Kevin Durant (358), Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard (306), Raptors forward Kawhi Leonard (242) and Celtics guard Kyrie Irving (195).
Players named to the third team include Thunder guard Russell Westbrook (178 points), Pistons forward Blake Griffin (115), Lakers forward LeBron James (111), Jazz center Rudy Gobert (89) and Hornets guard Kemba Walker (51).
With the pick, James ties the NBA record for most All-NBA selections with 15, though he missed out on the All-NBA first team for only the fourth time in his 16-year career.
All-NBA First Team
Player
Team
Position
First Team (5 pts)
Second Team (3 pts)
Third Team (1 pt)
Total points
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Bucks
Forward
100
—
—
500
James Harden
Rockets
Guard
100
—
—
500
Stephen Curry
Warriors
Guard
91
9
—
482
Paul George
Thunder
Forward
71
25
3
433
Nikola Jokić
Nuggets
Center
59
38
2
411
All-NBA Second Team
Player
Team
Position
First Team (5 pts)
Second Team (3 pts)
Third Team (1 pt)
Total points
Joel Embiid
76ers
Center
40
57
4
375
Kevin Durant
Warriors
Forwad
29
71
—
358
Damian Lillard
Trail Blazers
Guard
8
87
5
306
Kawhi Leonard
Raptors
Forward
—
73
23
242
Kyrie Irving
Celtics
Center
—
52
39
195
All-NBA Third Team
Player
Team
Position
First Team (5 pts)
Second Team (3 pts)
Third Team (1 pt)
Total points
Russell Westbrook
Thunder
Guard
1
43
44
178
Blake Griffin
Pistons
Forward
—
13
76
115
LeBron James
Lakers
Forward
—
13
72
111
Rudy Gobert
Jazz
Center
1
5
69
89
Kemba Walker
Hornets
Guard
—
4
39
51