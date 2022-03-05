Giannis Antetokounmpo, on hot streak, leads Bucks against Suns

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Milwaukee Bucks
    Milwaukee Bucks
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Phoenix Suns
    Phoenix Suns
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Giannis Antetokounmpo
    Giannis Antetokounmpo
    Greek professional basketball player

The Milwaukee Bucks will look to win their fourth consecutive game on Sunday afternoon when they host the Phoenix Suns in a rematch of last season's NBA Finals.

After dropping back-to-back games against the Philadelphia 76ers and Brooklyn Nets sandwiching the All-Star break, Milwaukee has won their past three following a 118-112 road win over the Bulls on Friday night. Despite a rough third quarter, the Bucks peaked late, outscoring Chicago 18-10 over the final 5:13.

Giannis Antetokounmpo poured in a game-high 34 points, 16 rebounds and five assists on 12-for-22 shooting to record his seventh straight double-double.

Jrue Holiday contributed 26 points, eight rebounds and five assists as Khris Middleton supplied 22 points, six rebounds and seven assists.

"Obviously (Chicago's) having a phenomenal year and it just takes so much effort just to make it hard on them so credit to a lot of guys," Milwaukee head coach Mike Budenholzer said. "Hopefully all of that adds up, and keeping them off of the free-throw line was big."

Antetokounmpo has been dominant during his double-double streak, averaging 32.7 points, 14.3 rebounds and 5.9 assists over the past seven games. He has also scored at least 25 points in 27 of his past 28 games.

Although he will miss Sunday's game, Brook Lopez is making progress toward his return from back surgery and will begin 5-on-5 five scrimmaging, according to The Athletic.

Pat Connaughton remains sidelined after getting surgery on the fractured fourth metacarpal on his right hand, and George Hill is still out with a neck injury.

Phoenix is coming off of one of its most exciting wins of the season, defeating the Knicks 115-114 on Friday night.

The Suns trailed by 14 in the opening minute of the fourth quarter and stormed all the way back. Cameron Johnson banked in a game-winning 3-pointer as time expired.

"I was kind of ahead but in the pack, so I slowed down and got behind him (Cam Payne) and he did a pitch back, which we do a lot," Johnson said. "I looked at the clock, so I had enough time before I caught it, and just tried to let it go."

Johnson led all scorers with a career-high 38 points off the bench on 11-of-16 shooting. Mikal Bridges tallied 20, and Payne added 17 along with 16 assists. Jae Crowder chipped in 14 points, seven of which came in the fourth quarter.

With some of Phoenix's biggest names out, Johnson has stepped up as of late, scoring in double figures in each of the past six games. He is averaging 21.8 points during that span.

Devin Booker will be out against Milwaukee after entering the health and safety protocol on Wednesday, and Chris Paul is inactive as he deals with an avulsion fracture of his right thumb.

Frank Kaminsky is also out as he awaits a re-evaluation of his knee.

Sunday marks the second and final meeting between the Bucks and Suns this season. Phoenix came out on top in the first contest, earning a 131-107 win on Feb. 10 behind 27 points from Deandre Ayton.

--Field Level Media

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Dalano Banton on the first time he met Masai Ujiri

    Dalano Banton reveals what his draft workout was like for the Raptors in Tampa and how the organization gave draftees the full Toronto experience. Listen to ‘Hustle Play’ wherever you get your podcasts and watch the full episode on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • NHL agent says Russian players are facing harassment and death threats

    "The discrimination and racism these Russian and Belarusian players are facing right now is remarkable," agent Dan Milstein told ESPN.

  • ‘I’m really on the Toronto Raptors’: Dalano Banton

    Chris Boucher discusses his role as a veteran to the many young players on the Raptors while Dalano Banton still can’t believe he’s playing for his hometown team. Listen to ‘Hustle Play’ wherever you get your podcasts and watch the full episode on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • Is it fair to criticize Alexander Ovechkin for Putin ties?

    Alexander Ovechkin is under the microscope for far different reasons after Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Is it OK for him to sit on the fence?

  • Colorado Avalanche still the class of the NHL

    Justin Cuthbert counts down the top five teams in the NHL this week, with the Avs comfortably leading the pack.

  • Are Matthews, Marner & Bunting the best line in hockey?

    In the last month and a half, Auston Matthews, Mitch Marner and Michael Bunting have combined for 39 goals in 17 games. Where does the Maple Leafs top line rank among the NHL's best?

  • NHL draft-eligible Russian players in difficult position

    After the International Ice Hockey Federation suspended Russian and Belarusian teams from its competitions until further notice, and revoked Russia's 2023 World Junior Championship hosting rights, the Zone Time crew discuss what the sporting fallout from the war on Ukraine means for Russian playing in the NHL and those hoping to enter the league.

  • Esport star donates to Ukrainian army

    CS:GO pro-gamer Aleksandr 'S1imple' Kostliev is donating $33K to the Ukrainian army.

  • Chris Boucher is really proud of Malachi Flynn

    The Raptors sophomore has struggled to find consistent minutes this season but never showed his frustration. Chris Boucher appreciated that. Listen to ‘Hustle Play’ wherever you get your podcasts and watch the full episode on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • Mark Scheifele's post-fight antics did not sit well with Canadiens

    The Canadiens weren't happy with Mark Scheifele's post-fight celebration — and they're not alone.

  • 'Holy, this is different': Dalano Banton on 'Welcome to the NBA' moment

    Dalano Banton reveals the moment he realized he was in the NBA and why it's important for him to give back to his community. Listen to ‘Hustle Play’ wherever you get your podcasts and watch the full episode on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • Nick Nurse on Yuta Watanabe’s dunk: ‘They’ll be playing that one in Japan’

    Toronto Raptors head coach Nick Nurse spoke after Monday’s blowout victory over the Brooklyn Nets. He praised Scottie Barnes for his excellent game, and gave credit to Malachi Flynn for showing good basketball IQ and mental toughness. He also commented on Yuta Watanabe’s poster dunk. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Justin Champagnie on beating his dad in 1-on-1, silencing the doubters

    Toronto Raptors forward Justin Champagnie on the first time he beat his dad in 1-on-1 and the twisted ankle that followed, along with silencing critics in college and the NBA. Follow Yahoo Sports Canada for all your Raptors coverage.

  • Hoop dreams: Mount Pearl woman courts NBA talent as one of the league's youngest agents

    Stacey Leawood of Mount Pearl, N.L., seems to be constantly on the move, whether as a varsity track runner, a Memorial University student finishing her degree in Toronto — or, these days, flying around North America chasing her dream. Leawood, 24, has her sights set on one day running a team in the National Basketball Association. "My ultimate goal is to be the general manager of an NBA team," she told CBC News in a recent interview. This year one of the league's youngest player agents recently

  • Defending champion Fernandez roars back to punch ticket to semis at Monterrey Open

    Leylah Fernandez is off to the semifinals at the Monterrey Open after defeating China's Qiang Wang in straight sets on Saturday, keeping her title defence alive. The Laval, Que., teen won her sets 7-6 and 6-4, after falling behind Wang 3-0 in the first of the two. Fernandez, 19, is scheduled to take the court at 8:15 p.m. ET against Brazil's Beatriz Haddad Maia on Saturday. The Brazilian dispatched Czech Republic native Marie Bouzkova in her quarter-final match. Colombia's Camila Osorio and Spai

  • Ex-NHL superstar Ilya Kovalchuk selling New Jersey mansion for $15 million

    Ilya Kovalchuk's mansion is on the market for a cool $15 million.

  • Team Sonnet defeats Team Bauer to advance to championship game at PWHPA women's hockey showcase

    Team Sonnet (Toronto) held on for a 4-3 win over Team Bauer (Boston) on Friday to advance to the championship game at the Professional Women's Hockey Players Association (PWHPA) Dream Gap Tour showcase hosted by the Washington Capitals. Team Sonnet will face the winner of tomorrow's semifinal matchup between Team Adidas (Minnesota) and Team Scotiabank (Calgary) at the MedStar Capitals Iceplex in Arlington, Va. The loser will square off against Team Bauer in the consolation game on Sunday at 10:3

  • Arctic Winter Games International Committee suspends Yamal, Russia

    The International Arctic Winter Games Committee has suspended Yamal, Russia, from its biennial circumpolar sport and culture event, citing the Russian invasion of Ukraine in a statement Tuesday evening. The Arctic Winter Games are held every two years, and are an important circumpolar sports and cultural event for youth. About 2,000 athletes from around the world — including from Russia, Greenland, Finland and Norway, as well as Yukon, Nunavut, Nunavik, the Northwest Territories, northern Albert

  • The one thing a women's pro hockey league needs to succeed

    A recent reports suggested there will be a new women's professional hockey league by the end of 2022, including support from select NHL teams but Yahoo Sports Justin Cuthbert says the biggest investment needs to come from the big league itself.

  • Canadian alpine skier Frédérique Turgeon out of Paralympics after injury in training

    Canadian Frédérique Turgeon's Paralympics are over before they began. The Para alpine skier withdrew from the Beijing Games on Friday in China after suffering a leg injury during a downhill training crash. Turgeon, the 22-year-old from Candiac, Que., has returned home to begin a three-to-four month recovery. "This is the first time in my career that I've really been enjoying downhill, and I was going fast on a training run and just let things go," Turgeon said . "I always said this year [was] wh