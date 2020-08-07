Giannis Antetokounmpo: Biggest threat to Bucks reaching NBA Finals? Ourselves

Giannis Antetokounmpo says the Bucks are their own biggest threat to reaching the NBA Finals after clinching the Eastern Conference's top seed.

The Bucks overturned a 23-point deficit Thursday to overcome the Miami Heat 130-116 at the Walt Disney World Resort outside Orlando, Fla., where Antetokounmpo put up 33 points and 12 rebounds.

Milwaukee had lost back-to-back games and was staring at another defeat before rallying past one of its conference rivals, outscoring Miami 74-43 in the second half.

The Greak Freak was UNLEASHED against the Heat. pic.twitter.com/Uohel0WGSW — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) August 6, 2020

With the franchise eyeing its first Finals appearance since 1974 and first championship since 1971, reigning MVP Antetokounmpo told reporters, "I think the biggest challenge for us is ourselves.

"How are we going to play? How hard are we going to play? Are we going to play for one another? Are we going to defend hard? Are we going to be able to rebound the ball? Are we going to be able to make the extra effort? Are we going to dive on the floor?

"It's all about us. It's all about us."

The Bucks improved to 55-14 for the season, ahead of the defending champions Raptors (49-18), the Celtics (45-23), the Heat (43-26), the Pacers (42-27) and the 76ers (41-27) in the East.

With the top seed comes home-court advantage, though that will look different inside the bubble amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"Well, I don't think you'd ever guess to be coaching in an NBA game on Aug. 6," Bucks head coach Mike Budenholzer said.

"So, pretty unique and rare times to win a game and more importantly to have the best record in the Eastern Conference is a tribute to our players and what they've done every night and how they've brought it. I'm very proud of them."